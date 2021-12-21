Burgum appoints PSC member Brian Kroshus to be North Dakota’s next tax commissioner

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today appointed Brian Kroshus to serve as North Dakota’s next tax commissioner, citing his experience as a business leader and his background in defending the public interest as a member of the state’s Public Service Commission (PSC) for approximately five years.

Kroshus was appointed to the PSC by Burgum on Feb. 28, 2017. He was elected by voters in 2018 and then re-elected in 2020. He previously was a division leader and executive team member for Lee Enterprises, including serving as group publisher for Mandan-based Lee Agri-Media, the nation’s largest network of agricultural newspapers across a 15-state region, and as publisher of the Bismarck Tribune from 2005 to 2015.

“With his combination of private sector experience in leading a complex business operation and public sector experience in looking out for the best interests of consumers, Brian Kroshus is well-suited to fairly and effectively administer the tax laws of North Dakota,” Burgum said. “We are deeply grateful for his outstanding service to our citizens as a public service commissioner and look forward to his continued commitment to taxpayers as state tax commissioner.”

Kroshus will begin leading the Office of State Tax Commissioner Jan. 4. The agency currently has budgetary authority for 118 permanent team members and hires about 25 additional team members on a temporary basis for each income tax filing season.

Kroshus will serve out the remaining year of the unexpired four-year term of current Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger, who is resigning effective Jan. 3.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead the highly capable team in the Office of State Tax Commissioner and look forward to serving North Dakota citizens in this new capacity,” Kroshus said. “Treating taxpayers with fairness, transparency and efficiency will be my top priority, understanding that this office and its duties are administered with the people’s money. We’ll also continue to work across state government and with our tribal and private sector partners to create and maintain a stable tax and regulatory environment that will support economic growth and prosperity for all.”

Kroshus, a Fargo native, earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science and economics from North Dakota State University in 1987. He spent 10 years with Forum Communications in Fargo before joining the Bismarck Tribune in 1997. He was promoted to group publisher for Lee Agri-Media in 2004.

Kroshus has served on the board of directors of the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber of Commerce, Bismarck-Mandan Development Association and the United Way, and on the board of trustees for the Bismarck State College Foundation, Sanford Health Foundation and Lewis and Clark Fort Mandan Foundation.