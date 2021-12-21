Taveeta Szymanowicz signs on for US projects.
The acclaimed Canadian star is heading to the US with a slate full of exciting upcoming projects.
Taveeta Szymanowicz, best known for her recent turn on Netflix/USA hit 'Dare Me' and the wildly popular series 'The Next Step,' has been attached to a slate of American projects targeted for international distribution.
In 'Girls Can’t Fight,' Szymanowicz will play Zemora Perez, in a drama tale about love, redemption and persistence. The project hails from the team behind 'The Dating Chronicles' and those associated with company Investigation Discovery.
In another series the award-nominated Canadian starlet will play the leading role of April Wilson in a story that will shed light on sex-trafficking. Szymanowicz joins an Emmy-nominated team.
"Taveeta is perfect for these roles - the creators sought her out after becoming familiar with her work on Netflix. There's truly no other actor like her with her combined abilities to access raw intensity as equally as empathy," said Szymanowicz’s representatives.
Szymanowicz recently appeared in popular Canadian show ‘Hudson & Rex’ and will next be seen in Bron studios’ ‘Brother’ alongside Lamar Johnson.
She is repped by AMI Artist Management, David Dean Management, Buchwald and sponsored by Richman Business Management in the US
