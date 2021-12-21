ESI Electronic Products Corp. expands to the new High-Tech, State-of-the-Art facility in Prospect, Connecticut
PROSPECT, CONNECTICUT, USA, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESI Electronic Products Corp., a leading global provider of electronic control systems for exercise, rehabilitation, and medical equipment, announced an expansion to the new High-Tech, State-of-the-Art plant in Prospect, CT
The new State-of-the-Art ISO 9001:2015 plant features automated manufacturing and assembly processes for low to high volume production as well as design, testing, process, and prototyping engineering teams for full product lifecycle support.
“We are fully committed to minimizing our operation’s carbon footprint. Our significant investment in the new plant and production equipment will reduce our energy usage by 45%. The cost reduction coupled with our great design and production teams will help us to support our customers and compete with foreign competition.” said Reza Khani, CEO of ESI Electronic Products Corp.
“The expansion provides the needed capacity to support our customers and deliver our newly designed cloud-connected Interactive touch consoles with optional components including heart-rate monitoring, sonar ranging, Bluetooth, and Apple NFC, and the Flex PWM Controls.” said Brian Michaud, Head of Engineering of ESI Electronic Products Corp.
“During the pandemic, our lead time has been 2-3 weeks compared to our overseas competition of 3-5 months. The expansion enables us to provide shorter lead times and respond to our customers faster than before.” said Reza Khani, CEO of ESI Electronic Products Corp.
About ESI Electronic Products Corp:
Since 1982, ESI Electronic Products Corp. is one of the leading suppliers of electronic control systems and PWM Controls for the fitness, rehabilitation, and medical industries. ESI products are in use in homes, health clubs, rehabilitation clinics, dentists’ offices, labs, etc. to power equipment manufactured by Biodex, Woodway, Landice, D&K Group, AlterG, Cybex, AdDent, MYE, Bidwell, True Fitness, Schwinn, Electro-Lite, and numerous others. ESI provides 100% support for the life of the product from conception, including hardware, software, mechanical, and prototyping, through mass production and after-sales service and support.
Visit us at www.esielectronic.com
bgoncalo@esielectronic.com
