PennDOT to Begin Second Section of the Route 309 Connector Project in Montgomery County

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will begin on Monday, January 3 on an improvement project to construct a new roadway alignment to connect Wambold Road from Allentown Road to the Hatfield/Souderton Pike intersection in Franconia and Hatfield townships, Montgomery County.

This project, Section HT2, covers 2.3 miles and is the second of three contracts to move to construction to build the five-mile-long Route 309 Connector in Montgomery and Bucks counties to enhance mobility and safety for motorists traveling between Route 309 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Interchange.

The first section, Section HAT, was completed in 2012 and included rebuilding and realigning approximately 1.5 miles of Wambold Road from Route 63 to Allentown Road in Franconia Township.

The final section of the Route 309 Connector project, Section HT3, from Hatfield/Souderton Pike to County Line Road, Route 309 and Fairhill Road in Hatfield and Franconia townships, Montgomery County, and Hilltown Township, Bucks County, is currently in preliminary engineering.

Under Section HT2, PennDOT's contractor will:

Construct a new roadway from Allentown Road to the Hatfield/Souderton Pike intersection;

Reconstruct Township Line Road from Cowpath Road to Hatfield Souderton Pike;

Replace two culverts;

Construct two retaining walls;

Build six noise walls on both sides of Wambold Road between Elroy Road and Cowpath Road;

Install four new traffic signals and removing and replacing two others;

Upgrade the traffic signals along existing Wambold Road to a new adaptive system;

Upgrade pedestrian facilities;

Construct stormwater management facilities throughout the project

Perform various drainage, roadway and signing improvements;

Construct 1.5 miles of multi-use trail between Allentown Road and Cowpath Road;

Perform improvements to the Route 63 (Old Forty Road) and Pennsylvania Turnpike EZ Pass ramp intersection in Towamencin Township; and

Perform off-site traffic signal improvements in Lower Salford and Towamencin townships.

Beginning Monday, January 3, several construction activities will get underway through the winter into early spring 2022, including clearing, erosion and sedimentary control and construction of a temporary access road. Traffic will not be impacted by any of these operations.

During construction on Section HT2, several closures and detours will be implemented as needed by the contractor. Most construction activities will take place during off-peak hours.

Allan Myers, LP of Worcester, Montgomery County is the general contractor on the $42,335,555 project, which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. Construction on the entire project is expected to finish in fall 2025.

