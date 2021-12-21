Submit Release
I-95 South Ramp from Adams Avenue, Aramingo Avenue to Close Tonight for Repair in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – The ramp from Aramingo Avenue and Adams Avenue to southbound Interstate 95 in Philadelphia will be closed tonight, December 21, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the ramp closure, drivers will be directed to take northbound I-95 from Aramingo Avenue or Adams Avenue, exit at Bridge Street, turn right on Tacony Street, turn left on Bridge Street and turn left on Aramingo Avenue to access the Bridge Street on-ramp to southbound I-95. 

Motorists should allow extra time for travel near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

 

