Submit Release
News Search

There were 714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,002 in the last 365 days.

Notice of Request for Applicants - Restoring the District's Natural Areas

DOEE is seeking eligible entities to submit an application to to restore historically-underserved publicly-owned parks and natural green spaces in the District by removing trash and invasive species, maintaining trails, and engaging residents with their local parklands beyond volunteer and clean-up opportunities. Applicants should offer strategies for significantly reducing trash and illegally dumped items in the targeted natural area over the grant period and creative community engagement that offers opportunities to interact with the targeted natural area beyond volunteer litter cleanups. The total amount available is $150,000. The Department anticipates making three awards of up to $50,000 each.

Beginning December 17, 2021, the full text of the Request for Applications (RFA) will be available on the Department’s website.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2022-2201-WPD ” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is January 28, 2022. The online application must be time stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due. E-mail the completed application to [email protected].

Eligibility: All the checked institutions below may apply for this grant:

  • Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;
  • Faith-based organizations; and
  • Private Enterprises.

The Department will conduct the following virtual info sessions. Attendance is not required:

Wednesday, January 5, 2022, starting at 1:00 pm EST

WebEx access >> Meeting number: 2316 422 7192 Meeting password: BpgQzPRP287

Join by phone +1-202-860-2110 United States Toll (Washington D.C.) 1-650-479-3208 Call-in toll number (US/Canada) Access code: 231 642 27192

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].

You just read:

Notice of Request for Applicants - Restoring the District's Natural Areas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.