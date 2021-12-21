Notice of Request for Applicants - Restoring the District's Natural Areas

DOEE is seeking eligible entities to submit an application to to restore historically-underserved publicly-owned parks and natural green spaces in the District by removing trash and invasive species, maintaining trails, and engaging residents with their local parklands beyond volunteer and clean-up opportunities. Applicants should offer strategies for significantly reducing trash and illegally dumped items in the targeted natural area over the grant period and creative community engagement that offers opportunities to interact with the targeted natural area beyond volunteer litter cleanups. The total amount available is $150,000. The Department anticipates making three awards of up to $50,000 each.

Beginning December 17, 2021, the full text of the Request for Applications (RFA) will be available on the Department’s website.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2022-2201-WPD ” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is January 28, 2022. The online application must be time stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due. E-mail the completed application to [email protected].

Eligibility: All the checked institutions below may apply for this grant:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;

Faith-based organizations; and

Private Enterprises.

The Department will conduct the following virtual info sessions. Attendance is not required:

Wednesday, January 5, 2022, starting at 1:00 pm EST

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].