Deep Packet Inspection Market Statistics: Actually a Good Investment Option in Current Scenario, Report

Deep Packet Inspection Market

The report analyses the potency of suppliers and buyers along with threat of new entrants and substitute products based on the Porter’s five force analysis.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some of the key drivers for the Deep Packet Inspection Market growth are higher IP traffic due to adoption of high speed broadband globally, higher penetration of mobile devices and stiff competition among network service providers. However, privacy and network neutrality concerns, lack of DPI awareness and availability of open source DPI are some of the key restraints for the market growth. The DPI market is segmented on the basis of products, end-users and geographic regions.

Some of the key companies profiled in this report are Arbor Networks, Inc., Bivio Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Allot Communications Ltd., Qosmos, Sandvine Incorporated, Procera Networks, Inc., AT&T Inc., Rackspace Inc., Level3 Communications Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. Cisco Systems has already developed two DPI enabled routers and its latest version CISCO ISR G2 router was recently launched in the market.

KEY BENEFITS

• This report analyses the factors that are driving and limiting the growth of the market

• Market estimations are done according to the market trends for the period 2013-2020 with 2012 as base revenue

• Analysis of key strategies adopted by market players would assist in providing in-depth understanding of the market intelligence

• Deep-dive analysis of various geographies would give an understanding of the trends in various geographic regions so that companies can make region specific plans

