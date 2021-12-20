When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: December 20, 2021 FDA Publish Date: December 21, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description May Contain Undeclared Milk Company Name: Dream Pops Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Dream Pops is voluntarily recalling select Dream Pops Bites products as they may contain undeclared milk. Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume product contained inside the recalled products.

The products were distributed nationally to retail stores and can be identified by the following information:

Product UPC Best By Dates Dream Pops Bites, Vanilla Sky 8.54097E+11 6/28/22 – 10/21/22 Dream Pops Bites, Berry Dreams 8.54097E+11 6/28/22 – 10/21/22 Dream Pops Bites, Birthday Cake 8.54097E+11 6/28/22 – 10/21/22 Dream Pops Bites, Cookie Dough 8.54097E+11 6/28/22 – 10/21/22

UPC information can be found on the side of the cup and best by dates can be found on the bottom of the cup.

No other Dream Pops products are being recalled.

The recall is the result of an investigation following a consumer report of an allergic reaction. No other reactions related to this matter has been reported to date. If consumers have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, they are encouraged not to consume the product and discard it immediately.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled Dream Pops Bites products may return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at support@dream-pops.com.