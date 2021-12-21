December 21, 2021 - Opioid Abatement Authority Receives First Funds Secured Through AG Herring’s Opioid Litigation

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General Mark Herring Attorney General 202 North Ninth Street Richmond, Virginia 23219 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Michael Kelly, OAG Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

~ More than $11.3 million from the settlement reached with McKinsey & Company for its role in “turbocharging” the opioid crisis ~

RICHMOND (December 21, 2021) – The Opioid Abatement Authority has received the first funds secured through Attorney General Mark R. Herring’s ongoing work to hold accountable the drug manufacturers, distributors, and others that helped create and prolong the opioid crisis. The more than $11.3 million that Virginia has received through a multistate settlement with McKinsey & Company for its role in “turbocharging” the opioid crisis will be used by the Authority to support opioid abuse prevention, treatment, and recovery programs around the Commonwealth. The Opioid Abatement Authority was created earlier this year by legislation from Attorney General Herring to ensure that funds secured through his ongoing opioid litigation are used to address the opioid crisis in the Commonwealth.

“It was so important for me to ensure that any funds I secured through my ongoing litigation with opioid manufacturers and distributors went back into the communities that were devastated by the opioid crisis,” said Attorney General Herring . “No dollar amount will ever bring back the Virginians that we have lost to opioids or make their families whole again, but we can fund crucial prevention, treatment and recovery programs to truly help those who are suffering. One of my proudest achievements as attorney general has been my work on combating the opioid crisis, and the support my team and I have been able to provide to the recovery community.”

The Opioid Abatement Authority is controlled by subject matter experts to ensure that funds are used wisely to support prevention, treatment, and recovery. The Board of the Opioid Abatement Authority includes:

The Secretary of Health & Human Resources or their designee

Two medical professionals with expertise in public and behavioral health administration or opioid use disorders and their treatment

A representative of the addiction and recovery community

An urban or suburban representative from a community services board

A rural representative from a community services board

A law enforcement official

A local government official

A local government attorney

Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance and Appropriations or their designee and the Chair of the House Appropriations Committee on Appropriations or their designee

The abatement funds will be partitioned in the following way:

70% for opioid abatement split evenly (35% each) between 1) regional projects and 2) other projects identified as effective by the board of experts.

15% reserved for state-identified abatement initiatives

15% reserved for locality-identified abatement initiatives

The opioid crisis has been one of Attorney General Herring’s top priorities, and as part of this work he has focused on accountability for pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors who helped create, prolong, and profit from the opioid crisis in Virginia and around the country. Attorney General Herring has filed suit against Purdue Pharma; the Sackler Family, owners of Purdue Pharma; and Teva/Cephalon for the roles that they played in creating the opioid epidemic. Additional multistate investigations and legal actions remain ongoing.

