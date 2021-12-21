Valtira Announces Reaching Carbon Neutral in 2021

The Valtira team analyzed our carbon footprint, determining the offset purchase needed to become carbon neutral.

It is up to all of us to help in the reduction to net zero carbon emissions as soon as possible. So we started with our part.” — George Hadjiyanis. Valtira Head of Marketing

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every day that goes by, the need to reduce carbon emissions is getting more urgent. These emissions do not only come from smokestacks and vehicle exhaust systems. Technology solutions and IT infrastructure contribute as much as the the global airline industry.

"It is up to all of us to help in the reduction to net zero carbon emissions as soon as possible", said George Hadjiyanis, Valtira Head of Marketing. "So we started with our part. Valtira is excited to announce that in 2021, Valtira became a carbon neutral company, a key milestone in the company’s 18 year history."

The Valtira team analyzed our carbon footprint including direct and indirect metric tons (Mt) of CO2 emissions, determining the offset purchase needed to become carbon neutral. Learn more at https://www.valtira.com/carbon-neutral.

Our offset purchase is helping repurpose land in Papua New Guinea originally scheduled for commercial timber harvesting into a forest carbon project. This project is verified by Pachama, which is harnessing AI, satellite data and carbon markets to drive funding to effective forest restoration and conservation. Learn more at https://pachama.com/explorer/projects/topaiyo.

We will build on our carbon reduction leadership both for our company as well as our clients in 2022, and we look forward to updating you as we move forward together.

About Valtira

Valtira specializes in creating technology solutions to bring your vision to reality and deliver business results. By leveraging the latest technology and a proven new product methodology, we architect and build the right solution at the right pace and cost. For more info, visit www.valtira.com.