Robert Goetschkes Discusses the Benefits of Joining the Peace Corps
Robert Goetschkes Discussed the Benefits of Joining the Peace CorpsOMAHA,, NEBRASKA, USA, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When people think about joining the Peace Corps, it’s often because they are drawn towards the idea of doing good for others. The Peace Corps was developed to send American men and women to countries that need trained volunteers. The actual service performed depends on the country and assignment, but Peace Corps members have built orphanages, organized disaster relief, set up medical clinics, and more to help their new communities.
However, while serving others is the main focus of Peace Corps members, there are also many ways in which one can benefit from joining, says Robert Goetschkes, Peace Corps alumnus.
The Peace Corps Offers Health Benefits Says Robert Goetschkes
During one's service, the Peace Corps provides full medical and dental benefits, says Robert Goetschkes. They pay for all medical and dental services, including preventative care and emergency treatment. If one happens to be injured or fall ill with a condition that cannot be treated in one's host country, they will be flown to the nearest country where they can be treated, or back to the U.S., at the Peace Corps’ expense.
If one were injured or developed a health condition while working with the Peace Corps, they may also be entitled to worker’s compensation on their return to the U.S. However, this is decided and dealt with by the Department of Labor, not the Peace Corps itself.
Working with the Peace Corps Can Help With Student Debt
While working with the Peace Corps, one is still responsible for student loan payments. However, if one has public student loans or government student loans (as opposed to private), one may be able to have their payments deferred or partially forgiven, Robert Goetschkes says.
Ask the lender if they honor Public Service Loan Forgiveness. Peace Corps service should apply. Perkins Loans may be eligible for partial forgiveness or cancellation if one completes their full Peace Corps service.
Financial Benefits of Working with the Peace Corps
Every member of the Peace Corps is provided with a housing and living stipend meant to cover all of their living expenses, Robert Goetschkes said. The amount varies by country but is calculated to allow one to live in a manner similar to that of the people of their service community. Having one's housing and living expenses covered is meant to help one focus their full attention on one's service to the community. If one has any other source of income at this time, one can save it completely while one works. Since one does not have to pay for their housing, one can save a significant amount of money.
And once one has completed their two years of service, every Peace Corps volunteer is gifted $10,000 to help them with the transition to returning to America and starting their new life. This money can be spent on housing, a new car, household goods, or anything else one might need. If one likes, they can invest it or start a retirement account. It’s one's to do with as they wish.
