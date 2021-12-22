Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative Announces Winners of Global Dark Web Hackathon

ATII announces winners of the Darkwebathon hacking event

The Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative (ATII) announces winners of the Darkwebathon hacking event.

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ADF Solutions’ partner recently held a global Dark Web Hackathon in advance of Human Trafficking Awareness Month. The Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative (ATII) the organization that combats human trafficking through increasing awareness, facilitating intelligence integration & technology advancement, and encouraging strategic data collaboration, today announced the winners of the inaugural annual Darkwebathon. The five-day virtual event attracted more than 330 registrants and generated thousands of reports sharing the ultimate goal of creating actionable intelligence so that law enforcement agencies can be equipped with real data to make arrests.

“ADF Solutions and ATII are tightly aligned in our commitment to combat human trafficking and the related crimes that foster exploitation by empowering investigators and forensic examiners to collect, analyze and report on digital evidence starting with on-scene triage and back in the forensic lab”, said Bret Peters, CEO of ADF Solutions. “Part of ADF Solutions’ commitment to helping speed investigations, is educating today and tomorrow’s investigators with real-world digital forensic knowledge which is why we were pleased to support ATII’s event with free digital forensic training for select winners.“

How it All Went Down

Fifty-eight teams with varying backgrounds and skillsets were asked to create intelligence reports using open-source intelligence, blockchain forensics, and dark web intelligence, focusing on multiple objectives and other challenges.

The hash challenge consisted of locating Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) distribution sites on the dark web and submitting the hashes that were linked to that site. Hades currently has 30,000+ dark web sites that are linked to CSAM and are validated by screenshots (without pictures rendered), vanity URLs, titles, website description, and meta keywords content keywords that are found on the onion sites. Post-event analysis in 3rd party databases has determined that much of this content was not reported previously and could likely be fresh CSAM content from newly discovered material. All investigations were performed on ATII’s licensed dark web intelligence platform, Hades.

The winners of the Darkwebathon have been awarded DEI PRO training from ADF Solutions which will allow them to become certified in DEI PRO for free. ADF Certified User Training is designed to help investigators and examiners quickly learn and master ADF Solutions digital forensic and triage software. The training is designed for both technical and non-technical students to prepare them with the knowledge and skills needed to use ADF digital forensic software tools on-scene, in the field, or in the forensic lab.

ADF Solutions digital forensic experts designed the Digital Evidence Investigator PRO (DEI PRO) Certified User training to equip both technical and non-technical investigators with the knowledge and skills they need to use DEI PRO to immediately extract conclusive intelligence and evidence from mobile devices, computers, and digital media.

About ATII

The Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative is a non-profit organization established in 2019 in Beaufort, South Carolina. ATII's mission is to combat global human trafficking by leveraging corporate social responsibilities directly through advocacy awareness, intelligence integration, technology advancement, and strategic data collaboration. ATII aspires to pioneer necessary change in the approach to trafficking prevention, detection, reporting, and collaboration to achieve justice and save lives. www.followmoneyfightslavery.org

About ADF Solutions

ADF Solutions is a cyber/digital forensics technology company and the leading provider of intelligent digital forensics and media exploitation tools. ADF digital forensic software is used for processing and analyzing Android and iOS smartphones and tablets as well as Windows, Mac, and Linux computers, external drives, drive images, and other media storage (USB flash drives, memory cards, etc.). ADF software has a proven track record in reducing forensic backlogs, streamlining digital investigations, and providing rapid access to digital evidence and intelligence. Qualified professionals can request a free trial of ADF software at www.TryADF.com.

