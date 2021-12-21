Actor GLENN KEOGH Lands Big Laughs as ‘Stan the Man’ on Season 11 of HBO Hit CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Irish American actor Glenn Keogh returns for more laughs as ‘Stan’ in the Season 11 Finale of HBO’s acclaimed comedy series, CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM.
During the recent episode “Irma Kostroski,” Keogh emerged as the prop master ‘Stan’ working on Larry David’s new television series. Unfortunately for Stan, the actor portraying Larry proves to be even more cranky than the real Larry, whose prop requests turn into an endless search for perfection. In the upcoming finale episode “The Mormon Advantage,” Stan returns while everything comes to a head in a long line of Larry’s unbelievable predicaments.
Keogh was thrilled at the opportunity to put his improvisational skills to work alongside the legendary Larry David, adding “I had an absolute blast working on this show. Larry could not have been more welcoming and encouraging. From the offset he simply suggested I keep doing my thing and gave me the freedom to take Stan in any direction I wanted. In short, this was a dream gig!”
Audiences can also currently catch Keogh as part of the latest adventure facing Marvel’s web-spinning superhero in SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME. In this mega-hit movie directed by Jon Watts, Tom Holland reprises the role of Spider-Man, whose identity now revealed, forces Peter into asking Doctor Strange for help.
Keogh recently emerged on the fourth season of the CBS action-drama, MAGNUM P.I., during the episode “A Fire in the Ashes.” Keogh stepped into the fray as bad guy Parkes, when Magnum (Jay Hernandez) starts following Higgins (Perdita Weeks), who has been secretly assigned to infiltrate a group threatening to take down MI-6.
Fans will recall Keogh from his first Marvel adventure as the mischievous alien ‘TROK’ from Season 6 of ABC’s beloved series, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. He also gained attention for starring alongside Luke Hemsworth and Tom Atkins in the sci-fi indie feature film, Encounter, and for appearing in Michael Bay’s blockbuster action film, Transformers: Age of Extinction. Keogh proved a standout as King Fergus on ABC’s fairytale fantasy drama, Once Upon a Time, and recurring as Sean O’Brien, father of Walter (Elyes Gabel), on the CBS drama, Scorpion. Keogh has worked all over the world in film and television projects including prominent roles in Sons of Anarchy, Ray Donovan, The O.A., Criminal Minds, NCIS, Castle, Undercovers, and New Girl.
