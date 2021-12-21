U.S. Mobile Phone Accessories Market by Application, Forecast To 2030 | Apple, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics

Phone Accessories

As per the U.S. mobile phone accessories market analysis, headphones was the highest contributor to the U.S. mobile phone accessories market.” — Ruchal Humbare

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report of "U.S. Mobile Phone Accessories Market by Product Type (Headphones, Speakers, Battery, Power Bank, Battery Case, Chargers, Protective Cases, Screen Protection, Smart watch, Fitness Bands, Memory Card, AR & VR Headsets, Mount/Stand, and Pop Socket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". Digital transformation projects across verticals witnessed huge uptake and are also expected to contribute further in the near future. U.S mobile phone accessories market gains popularity in various industries including IT & telecom, BFSI, and healthcare, owing to its supreme benefits such as high-speed random access of data and low power consumption.

The U.S. mobile phone accessories market size is expected to reach from $29.10 Billion in 2018 to $75.62 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2019 to 2026.

These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results. The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the U.S mobile phone accessories industry. Detailed analysis on operating business segments, product portfolio, business performance, and key strategic developments is offered in the research.

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players including BYD Company Limited, Bose Corporation, JVC Kenwood Corporation, Energizer Holdings, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Apple Inc., Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Plantronics, Inc., and Sennheiser Electronics GMBH & Co. KG., which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth -strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis

• The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy. The effect of this pandemic is increasing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain.

• The COVID-19 crisis is making uncertainty in the stock U.S mobile phone accessories market trends, immense slowing of the supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments.

• The overall impact of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries, including semiconductor, electronics, and many more.

• Trade barriers are further constraining the demand and supply outlook. As governments of different areas have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process is adversely affected.

• However, the introduction of advanced software solutions will be an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of the U.S mobile phone accessories market forecast post pandemic.

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

• Headphones

• Speakers

• Battery

• Power Bank

• Battery Case

• Chargers

• Protective Case

• Screen Protection

• Smartwatch

• Fitness Bands

• Memory Card

• AR & VR Headsets

• Mount/Stand

• Pop Socket

Key Benefits

• The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current U.S mobile phone accessories market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2020 to 2027 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

• Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

• The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

• The market report also provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the U.S mobile phone accessories market.

Highlights of the Report

• Competitive landscape of the U.S mobile phone accessories market.

• Revenue generated by each segment of the U.S mobile phone accessories market by 2027.

• Factors expected to drive and create new opportunities in the U.S mobile phone accessories market.

• Strategies to gain sustainable growth of the market.

• Region that would create lucrative business opportunities during the forecast period.

• Top impacting factors of the U.S mobile phone accessories market.

