2021-12-21 08:45:43.663 Dixon Man's Lunch Purchase Leads to $200,000 Scratchers Prize

2021-12-21 08:45:43.663

A man from Dixon was enjoying a fish fry at the American Legion, 484 St. Robert Outer Road in St. Robert, when he decided to purchase two Missouri Lottery “Cash Flurries” Scratchers tickets.

The first ticket wasn’t a winner, but the second ticket contained one of the game’s top prizes of $200,000.

“At first, I thought it was joke!” the player explained. “Everyone started looking at it and saying, ‘You just won $200,000,’ and I thought, ‘There is no way!’”

The lucky winner plans to use the winnings to pay off his truck and then invest the rest.

“Cash Flurries” is a $10 game with over $5.3 million in unclaimed prizes, including two prizes of $20,000.

Through Jan. 4, players can enter Missouri Lottery holiday-themed Scratchers or Draw Games tickets through the My Lottery Players Club or the Lottery's mobile app for a chance to win in the “Flip Flops and Mountaintops” Holiday Escape Promotion.

In FY21, players in Pulaski County won more than $12.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $1 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $4.3 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.