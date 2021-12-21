Adhesives & Sealants Market Share, Types, Applications, Products, Growth, Insights and Forecasts Report 2027

Emergen Research

Adhesives & Sealants Market Size – USD 59.19 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.5%, Market Trends – High demand from the APAC region

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global Adhesives & Sealants Market, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Adhesives & Sealants Market industry. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Adhesives & Sealants Market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors. The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects. The report entails an organized database of the Adhesives & Sealants Market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline. Therefore, the report, published by Reports and Data, is a detail-oriented compilation of the crucial aspects of the Adhesives & Sealants Market, including the key players’ product offerings, the wide application range of these products, the major market segments, leading market contenders, their company profiles, pricing strategies, production capacities, revenue generation schemes, technological advancements, and many others.

The global adhesives & sealants market is projected to reach value of USD 84.74 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Advancements in technology and rise in the demand for bio-based adhesives and sealants are driving the market. Adhesives and sealants are multi-faceted products and are used in industrial sectors ranging from packaging to textile, due to their superior bonding strength.The gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, and the individual growth rates of these companies have also been ascertained in this section. Our team has accurately predicted the future market scope of the new entrants and established competitors using several analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment assessment.

The current COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on the growth of the Adhesives & Sealants Market industry majorly attributable to the movement restrictions and impact on the supply and demand due to the lockdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several sectors of the global market, and the Adhesives & Sealants Market sector is expected to feel the impact of the pandemic. The economic slowdown and dynamic changes in the demands will further affect the growth of the industry. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Adhesives & Sealants Market.

Market Segmentation:

• Adhesive Formulating Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

o Water-based

o Solvent-based

o Hot melt

o Reactive & Others

• Adhesive Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

o Paper & Packaging

o Building & Construction

o Woodworking

o Consumer/DIY

o Automotive & Transportation

o Leather & Footwear

o Assembly

o Others

• Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

o Silicone

o Polyurethane

o Plastisol

o Emulsion

o Polysulfide

o Butyl

o Others

• Resin Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

o Building & Construction

o Automotive & Transportation

o Consumer

o Others

Regional Segmentation;

The report further covers extensive regional analysis of the Vertical Farming industry with regards to market scope, market size, market share, revenue generation, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand ratio, and analysis of the key players operating in those regions. The regional analysis covers given below –

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major Companies

H. B. Fuller

Henkel AG

3M Company

Huntsman Corporation

DowDuPont Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Arkema

Sika AG

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Wacker Chemie AG

