Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Demand & Trends Report by 2027

The rising occurrence of spinal disorders is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- spinal implants and surgery devices market is projected to be worth USD 14.70 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The spinal implants and surgical devices market is observing high demand attributed to the rising occurrence of spinal disorders. According to the statistics released by the World Health Organization (WHO), annually across the globe, the number of individuals who experience spinal cord injury lies in the range of 250 000 and 500 000.

Such injuries are majorly due to avoidable causes, comprising falls, road accidents, or violence, and individuals experiencing the condition are highly likely to suffer from premature death than healthy individuals, and the survival rate of such patients worst in the low and middle-income economies. Further, spinal cord injury is associated with exposure to developing secondary conditions, such as urinary tract infections, pressure ulcers, muscle spasms, in death deep vein thrombosis, chronic pain, osteoporosis,, which may be incapacitating and at times result in death.

Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Drivers

Spine biologics are likely to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for spine implants. These are deployed to accomplish arthrodesis during the treatment of symptomatic deformity/instability treatment.

Spine fusion finds widespread usage in the treatment of spine tumors, trauma, and degenerative disorders.

The key advantage of motion preservation spine surgery is in offering patients with major structural spinal issues a better substitute to spinal fusion that is a time-consuming procedure.

Key participants include Stryker Corporation, RTI Surgical Inc., Nuvasive Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Boston Scientific, Depuy Synthes, B. Braun Melsungen, Abbott Laboratories, Orthofix International NV, and Medtronic PLC, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global spinal implants and surgery devices market on the basis of product type, technology, surgery type, end-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices

Posterior

Interbody

Cervical Fusion Devices

Anterior

Posterior

Spine Biologics

Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices

Spinal Decompression Devices

Spine Bone Stimulators

Invasive

Non-Invasive

Non-Fusion Devices

Dynamic Stabilization Devices

Artificial Discs

Annulus Repair Devices

Nuclear Disc Prostheses

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Spinal Fusion & Fixation

Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment

Spinal Decompression

Motion Preservation

Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Open Surgery

Minimally Invasive Surgery

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices market across different regions?

Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the industry worldwide?

Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices market with their winning strategies?

Which industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?

What are the future opportunities in the Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices market?

