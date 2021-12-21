MRI Systems Market Size Projected to Reach USD 8,249.3 Million at CAGR of 3.8%, by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rising occurrence of target conditions is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MRI Systems Market is projected to be worth USD 8,249.3 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The magnetic resonance imaging systems market is observing high demand attributed to the rising occurrence of target conditions such as breast cancer. Breast cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer type in women, with more than 2 million new breast cancer cases in 2018.

Various initiatives by governments across the globe are a significant factor in promoting women’s health. In the US, a considerable momentum in legislative policies is being emphasized to make reporting of breast density mandatory; thereby, driving the market demand for the mammography system. As per the statistics of WHO 2013, Global Health Estimates, over 500,000 women suffered death in the year 2011 as a result of breast cancer.

MRI Systems Market Drivers

MRI systems offer the benefit of imaging soft body tissue parts that are occasionally hard to view using other types of modalities. MRI is excellent at identifying and locating some cancers. Moreover, an MRI deploying contrast dye is the most appropriate brain and spinal cord tumor imaging technique.

Diagnostics centers are projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. Diagnostic centers are fitted out with the requisite MRI systems and specialist staff, as well as healthcare personnel, for assisting in the process of detecting diseases in women displaying specific symptoms.

Key participants include Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Bruker Corporation, Canon Medical Systems, Koninklijke Philips NV, Aurora Imaging Technology Inc., Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Fujifilm, Fonar Corporation, and Aspect Imaging, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global MRI Systems Market on the basis of field strength, architecture, application, end-users, and region:

Field Strength Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Very High Field MRI Systems

High Field MRI Systems

Low-To-Mid Field MRI Systems

Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Open MRI Systems

Closed MRI Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Brain & Neurological

Spine & Musculoskeletal

Vascular

Abdominal

Cardiac

Breast

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostics Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the growth rate and the market size of the MRI Systems industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the MRI Systems market across different regions?

Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the industry worldwide?

Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the MRI Systems market with their winning strategies?

Which industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?

What are the future opportunities in the MRI Systems market?

