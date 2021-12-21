Interventional Oncology Devices Market Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights

The rising government initiatives and the increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures are driving the demand

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interventional Oncology Devices Market is forecasted to be worth USD 3.11 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the increasing preference for minimally invasive treatments, the global Interventional Oncology Devices market is expected to proliferate. It is anticipated that increasing government initiatives to encourage Interventional Oncology will further boost the market growth. Besides, the rising technological advancements in the devices are also expected to augment the market growth.

The market growth in the forecast timeline is expected to be impeded by a lack of skilled oncologists and radiologists.

The research report includes a separate chapter for qualitative analysis. We have followed a descriptive approach while compiling the chapter. The macro and micro economic factors define the share and growth of market. These factors have been carefully understood through secondary and primary sources. All such factors have been explained under headings namely growth driving factors, growth restraining factors, market and technology trends and so on. Depending on the contribution and the growth potential, five countries were chosen for PESTEL analysis and the same has been described in the report.

The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the Interventional Oncology Devices market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.

Interventional Oncology Devices Market Drivers

In September 2020, The strategic investment in Nanospectra Biosciences, Inc. was announced by Sirtex Medical Limited. The investment will offer funding to improve further Nanospectra 's leading prostate cancer tissue ablation device AuroLase, the first and only ultra-focal ablation treatment intended to enhance the efficiency of treatment, reducing adverse effects related to anesthesia, chemotherapy, and alternate focal therapies. In order to destroy solid cancer tumors, this treatment uses the company's patented AuroShells nanoparticle technique to minimize the damage of neighboring healthy tissue.

Over the forecasted timeline, the Embolization segment accounted for the largest market with a CAGR of 6.7%, since it is a minimally invasive therapy that offers advantages such as quick recovery, can be practiced through local anesthesia, and cost-effective.

Key participants include Sirtex Medical Limited, Teleflex Incorporated, Boston Scientific Corporation, INterface BIOmaterials B.V., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., BTG International Limited, IMBiotechnologies Ltd., IceCure Medical Ltd, HealthTronics, Inc., and Cook Medical Inc., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Interventional Oncology Devices Market on the basis of product type, process, cancer type, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Support

Embolization

Ablation

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Non-Thermal Tumor Ablation

Thermal Tumor Ablation

Transcatheter Arterial Radioembolization

Transcatheter Arterial Chemoembolization

Bland Embolization or Transcatheter Arterial Embolization

Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lung Cancer

Liver Cancer

Bone Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Others

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Interventional Oncology Devices industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Interventional Oncology Devices market across different regions?

Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the industry worldwide?

Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Interventional Oncology Devices market with their winning strategies?

Which industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?

What are the future opportunities in the Interventional Oncology Devices market?

Get to know the business better:

The global Interventional Oncology Devices market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that’s better than others.

