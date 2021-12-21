GillespieHall's Brand Storytelling Brings Home The Gold - Firm Wins Six 2021 National Awards for PR Strategies

GH leadership team with partners Clara Mattucci (front left) and Bridget Paverd (right) Taking home the gold! GillespieHall's award winning communication team

PR campaigns designed for the healthcare, biopharma, construction and nonprofit industries recognized as "top notch" by international judges.

HOCKESSIN, DE, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GillespieHall, a Delaware-based strategic communications firm, has been recognized with six national awards this month, totaling 12 industry top awards for 2021. Their winning work was selected from over 10,000 professional entries in two peer-reviewed award contests.

The awards – one platinum, four gold and one silver – acknowledge GillespieHall’s outstanding achievement in concept, content, direction, design, production and outcomes of marketing and communication programs.

2021 MarCom awards received were:

- Platinum Award for Blombos, visual identity for Adesis’ STEM initiative

- Gold Award for Capano Management’s year-end digital magazine

- Gold Award for Growth Inc.’s website

- Gold Award for The Grove Newark’s social media campaign

2021 Healthcare Digital Marketing Awards received were:

- Gold Award for Statewide Outdoor Advertising Campaign for Brandywine Counseling and Community Services

- Silver Award for social media and sponsored content campaigns for renowned Main Line facial plastic surgery practice, The Hove Center.

“These peer-judged awards highlight the many ways GillespieHall works to keep our clients visible and relevant in a highly competitive ecosystem,” said Bridget Paverd, GillespieHall’s founding partner, PR Specialist and Wharton Instructor. “Our team of writers, designers, behaviorists and marketing specialists work in sync to elevate and enrich our clients’ brands and culture. This benefits everything from employee retention to customer satisfaction.”

“GH's proprietary SCOPE Method ensures message consistency across all platforms, making our campaigns hard-hitting, disciplined and searchable," adds Clara Mattucci, GillespieHall’s Behaviorist and partner. “We are extremely adept at using every communication medium, like podcasts, websites, social media, earned and paid media, to deepen brands and grow loyalty. This is personal for every GH employee."

About:

- GillespieHall of Hockessin, Delaware, is a strategic communication agency with 12 full-time employees specializing in PR, crisis communication, design, digital marketing and social media. We’ve been moving communication mountains since 2006.

- MarCom is one of the oldest, largest and most-respected creative competitions in the world. Winning a MarCom Award is highly sought-after peer recognition from the creative industry. MarCom winners range from huge international creative agencies and Fortune 500 companies to individual creative professionals.

- The Healthcare Digital Marketing Awards provide healthcare marketers with the opportunity to test programs and content against the best doctors and hospitals in the country. A national panel of industry specialists reviews each creative collateral, judging creativity, marketing execution, message impact, technology application and innovation content.