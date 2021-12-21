Feed Screw Barrel Market to top US$ 2 Bn by 2031 with Increasing Adoption in the Automotive Industry - TMR

Feed Screw Barrel Market

ALBANY , NY, US, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global feed screw barrel market. In terms of revenue, the global feed screw barrel market is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 3.9% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the global feed screw barrel market report.

In this market report, TMR predicts increasing usage of injection molding and extrusion technology across the globe to drive the feed screw barrel market. Rapid growth in plastic- and rubber-based product industries is encouraging users to adopt its processing machineries. This is likely to have a noteworthy impact on the overall feed screw barrel market. The increasing usage of durable components for processing plasticizing components is escalating the demand for feed screw barrel and the market is witnessing robust growth over the past few years.

Feed screw and barrel is an integral part of any plastic and rubber processing machinery that is fixed as a major component in machineries such as injection molding and extrusion. It consists of different materials such as bimetallic, steel alloys, and nitride. Feed screw and barrel are also provided by adding several specialty coatings in order to improve overall operational efficiency and remain durable for long in specific working conditions of certain industries. The rising adoption of extrusion and injection molding along with rapid growth in the rubber and plastic industry is likely to drive the sales of feed screw barrel.

An increasing number of plastic and rubber machines are fueling the demand for feed screw barrel. Feed screws and barrel form an integral part of any plastic processing machinery, as any process cannot be completed without these components. Companies in the feed screw barrel market are boosting R&D in computerized designs and drawings to innovate in feed screws and barrel. This helps to achieve high customer satisfaction and ensure quality in various plastic molding processes.

Key manufacturers of feed screw barrel continuously focus on investment in research & development to introduce innovative products. Prominent players in the feed screw barrel market are engaging with clients by offering them customized solutions. They are also promoting several innovative designs. This is likely to drive the growth of the feed screw barrel market.

Recovery of crude oil prices in the U.S. and Canada is fuelling production operations in the oil & gas industry. Low crude oil prices also contribute to an increase in investments in new drilling operations and oil explorations. A rise in demand for oil and gas in the U.S. and Canada is expected to propel the feed screw barrel market in North America.

Feed Screw Barrel Market Segmentation

The feed screw barrel market has been classified based on product, length, material, application, industry, distribution channel, and region. In recent years, rising adoption of extrusion and injection molding technology in diverse range of industries is likely to promote the sales of feed screw barrel. Rapid growth in sectors of consumer goods, packaging, and healthcare devices in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to fuel the market in the near future. In terms of material, the bimetallic segment is seen to be the most popular among users in a wide range of industries due to the material’s durable and high operational efficiency capability. The market on the basis of distribution channel is likely to driven by direct sales as it provides value added, cost-effective, reliable services. Key suppliers are collaborating with users through sales contracts that is likely to enhance the sales of feed screw barrel.

Feed Screw Barrel Market: Prominent Regions

Geographically, Europe led the feed screw barrel market in 2020 and the region is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. Rising preference for feed screw barrel in Germany, the U.K., France, and Italy is encouraging the growth of the market. Apart from Europe, North America and Asia Pacific also significantly contribute to the growth of the global feed screw barrel market. The U.S., China, Japan, and India are considered major markets for feed screw barrel. In addition, growing plastic industry, along with increasing usage of injection molding and extrusion technology in diverse range of industries is also promoting the growth of the feed screw barrel market.

Feed Screw Barrel Market: Key Players

The competition landscape of the feed screw barrel market is moderately fragmented with leading players accounting for a majority of revenue share. Key players operating in the global feed screw barrel market include Milacron, Concor Tool and Machine Inc., W-J Incorporated, Canadian Feed Screws Mfg. Ltd., American Screw & Barrel, Inc., and Lung Chang Machinery Enterprise Cop. Ltd.

