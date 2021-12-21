GLOBAL BOARD MEMBER AND RISK COMMITTEE CHAIR CAROL GRAY AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE
Distinguished board member, executive, and DCRO Exemplar earns prestigious recognition from global institute.
Carol is one of the most impressive boardroom leaders I have come across. She is deeply committed to integrity, excellence, and service in her board positions.”COLUMBUS, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Carol Gray of Toronto, Ontario in Canada.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO, The DCRO Institute
Carol serves as an international director on the board of IFM Investors and its subsidiary companies. IFM is a global provider of investment services to institutional investors across infrastructure, debt, listed equities, and private capital. She is a member of the board of directors of Amex Bank of Canada, where she chairs the board risk committee and serves on the Board of Governors for Trent University. Her past work includes serving as Chair of the Board of Directors for Ontario Realty Corp, President of Equifax Canada, and Executive Vice President for CIBC. In 2019, the Directors and Chief Risk Officers Group recognized Carol as one of the first DCRO Exemplars for her integrity, innovation, leadership, and service.
"Carol is one of the most impressive boardroom leaders I have come across," said David R. Koenig, President and CEO of the DCRO Institute. "She is deeply committed to integrity, excellence, and service in her board positions, and we are proud to have her as a graduate of our program," he continued.
The Certificate in Risk Governance is awarded to those who have completed an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents.
"The Certificate in Risk Governance is the most relevant program for a director to advance their fiduciary responsibility in governance and risk management skills,” said Ms. Gray. "The program gave me not only insights and a better understanding of risk management best practices, but it also sharpened my critical thinking skills at the boardroom," she continued.
The Certificate in Risk Governance program, also known as The Board Members' Course on Risk®, is unique. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else. The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Information about the Certificate in Risk Governance program is available for download.
About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
