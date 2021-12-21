DIFS Reminds Residents Experiencing Financial Hardship Due to COVID-19 of MiMortgage Relief Partnership Deadline

Media Contact: Laura Hall, (517) 290-3779, DIFS-Press@michigan.gov Consumer Hotline: 877-999-6442, Michigan.gov/DIFScomplaints FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 21, 2021

(LANSING, MICH) The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) is reminding Michigan residents that the deadline for taking advantage of the provisions of the MiMortgage Relief Partnership is quickly approaching. Individuals who have experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19 should contact their mortgage lender before the December 31, 2021 deadline to see what type of relief may be available to them under the program.

"This program was launched in April of 2020 and extended in 2021 to ensure that no one experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 would lose their home during this public health crisis," said DIFS Director Anita Fox. "With time running out to apply for assistance under this program, it is imperative that Michiganders struggling to make their mortgage payments contact their lender before December 31, 2021, to reach an agreement for relief."

Through this partnership with over 240 financial institutions, impacted homeowners who contact participating lenders or mortgage companies by December 31, 2021, can seek an agreement for mortgage relief that may include the following:

A 90-day grace period or forbearance for mortgage payments. Financial institutions will provide impacted borrowers the opportunity to reduce or delay monthly mortgage payments, or provide other appropriate relief. In addition, the financial institutions will:

Provide a streamlined process for requesting forbearance for COVID-19-related reasons;

Share information about the terms of their forbearance program, including timely approval notifications for eligible customers;

Offer reasonable solutions for resuming payments at the end of the forbearance term;

Cover past due taxes, insurance, or other fees and allow customers to catch up with future payments by adding these costs to the principal balance of the loan; and

Provide the opportunity for borrowers to extend a forbearance agreement if they continue to experience hardship due to COVID-19.

Waiver of mortgage-related late fees and charges for 90 days.

Protection from foreclosures or evictions for 90 days.

Credit score protection. Financial institutions will not report negative credit scoring information for affected borrowers. Financial institutions will report other credit information consistent with Consumer Financial Protection Bureau or other federal agency guidance.

Individual assistance for specific needs or concerns. Financial institutions may offer other support to impacted borrowers to address specific requests, needs, or concerns. For example, issues surrounding escrow and tax and insurance payments may require more individualized assistance.

Enrollment in this program is not automatic, and consumers who can make their mortgage loan payments should continue to do so. Borrowers are encouraged to reach out to their lenders before falling behind on payments or becoming delinquent. Borrowers who have not been able to make mortgage payments and are already delinquent should contact their lender or servicer right away to ask about forbearance options and repayment plan assistance.

Other types of financial assistance may be available to assist consumers with grocery, utility, or other costs, which may help them stay current on their mortgages. A list of resources can be found on the DIFS website.

Mortgage relief is also available for consumers who have federally backed mortgages, including loans through the U.S. Veterans Benefits Administration (VA loans), U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (FHA or HUD loans), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac. Learn more on the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau website.

For more information on COVID-19 related mortgage relief, visit Michigan.gov/MiMortgageRelief or call DIFS Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 877-999-6442.

