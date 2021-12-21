Global 3D Cell Culture Market Envisioned to Generate a Revenue of $12,638.8 million, Rising at a Noteworthy CAGR of 29.4% during the Estimated Timeframe from 2019-2026 [145-Pages] | Divulge by Research Dive

The global 3D cell culture market is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to the growing awareness of oncological diseases all across the world. Based on end-use, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies sub-segment is expected to be most lucrative. Regionally, the North America region to dominate the market over the analysis period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global 3D cell culture market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $12,638.8 million and grow at a CAGR of 29.4% during the forecast period from 2019-2026.

As per our analysts, with the increasing awareness of oncological diseases such as skin cancer, lung cancer, and many others, the market is expected to see a prominent growth during the forecast period. Besides, the increasing use of 3D cell culture in drug development and the growing financial assistance by government and non-government organizations to support cancer research are the factors expected to boost the growth of the 3D cell culture market over the forecast period. Moreover, recent inventions such as advancing treatment diagnosis and treatment in neuromuscular diseases are further predicted to foster the growth of the market during the analysis timeframe. However, the lack of skilled expertise and the high cost of technologies and 3D cell culture systems may impede the growth of the market over the estimated timeframe.

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the 3D cell culture market into segments namely product, application, end-use, and region.

Product: Scaffold-Based Platform Sub-Segment to be Most Profitable

The scaffold-based platform sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $3,425.1 million during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the essential benefits of the scaffolds in 3D cell culture, such as the availability of attachment points and structural rigidity. In addition, the notable use of 3D cell culture in most drug recovery areas and in stem cell research is expected to bolster the growth of the market over the analysis timeframe.

Application: Cancer Research Sub-Segment to be Most Productive

The cancer research sub-segment is expected to garner a revenue of $4,057.1 million over the estimated time period. This is mainly due because of the increasing demand for 3D printing in assembling different inorganic materials together into specific products. Furthermore, the growing interest of scientists in regenerative medicines on automated 3D bio-assembly of micro-tissues is expected to uplift the growth of the 3D cell culture market sub-segment during the analysis period.

End-Use: Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies Sub-Segment to be Most Lucrative

The biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies sub-segment is predicted to generate a revenue of $5,184.4 million throughout the forecast period. This is mainly because of the huge transformation in the laboratory, operations, strategy, and technology. Moreover, the rising investments by leading market players in the research & development are further expected to amplify the growth of the 3D cell culture market sub-segment during the analysis period.

Region: North America Region Anticipated to Hold Wide Growth Opportunities

The North America region is predicted to generate $4,019.1 million in revenue during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the large number of in-vivo tests carried in this region on which 3D cell culture provides the most predictive results. In addition, the increasing demand for advancements in drug discovery and the growing incidence of diseases are expected to upsurge the regional growth of the 3D cell culture market over the analysis period.

The Key Players of the Market

The major players of the 3D cell culture market include

Hµrel Corporation SynVivo TissUse GmbH 3D Biotek SynVivo Advanced BioMatrix Thermo Fisher Scientific Greiner Bio-One International Corning Incorporated Lonza, and many more.

These players are working on the development of new business tactics and strategies such as partnerships and collaboration, merger and acquisition,s and product development to procure the leading positions in the global industry.



For instance, in January 2021, Corning Inc., a leading American multinational technology company that specializes in glass, ceramics, and related materials has developed its latest technologies that will support the advancement of 3D cell culture. In addition, this latest development of technology will support automation and drug discovery to provide a valuable response in situations like the Covid-19 pandemic.

Further, the report also presents other critical aspects such as product portfolio, the financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, and the latest strategic developments.

