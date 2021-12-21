U.S. Insurance Third Party Administrator Market Is Expected to Reach $243.26 Million by 2030: Allied Market Research

Surge in adoption of third-party administration services in the health insurance industry and rise in need for operational efficiency & transparency in insurance business process drive the growth of the U.S. Insurance Third Party Administrator market. Based on service type, the claims management segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the total market share.

/EIN News/ -- Portland,OR, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. Insurance Third Party Administrator market generated $156.08 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $243.26 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Surge in adoption of third-party administration services in the health insurance industry and rise in need for operational efficiency & transparency in insurance business process drive the growth of the U.S. Insurance Third Party Administrator market. However, security issues and privacy concerns restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, advancements in third-party administrator services presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the U.S. Insurance Third Party Administrator market. This is due to rise in digital transformation trend in insurance and surge in demand for third-party administrator solutions that are hosted or managed on the cloud.

Moreover, to effectively handle high number of claims in U.S health insurance, insurance companies started investing in third-party administrator services.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the U.S. Insurance Third Party Administrator market based on enterprise type, end user, and service type.

Based on enterprise type, the large enterprises segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the SMEs segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end user, the life & health insurance segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on service type, the claims management segment held the highest market share in 2020 , holding more than two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the policy management segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Leading players of the U.S. Insurance Third Party Administrator market analyzed in the research include Charles Taylor, CORVEL, CRAWFORD & COMPANY, ESIS, ExlService Holdings, Inc., GALLAGHER BASSETT SERVICES, INC., Helmsman Management Services LLC, Meritain Health, SEDGWICK, and United HealthCare Services, Inc. .

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

