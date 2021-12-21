Enteric Soft Gel Capsules Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Enteric Soft Gel Capsules Market Report 2021-2031: Forecasts By Product Type (Gelatin Enteric Soft Gel Capsules, and Non-Gelatin Enteric Soft Gel Capsules), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, and Medical and Health Supplements), By Patient Demographics (Geriatric, Adult, and Pediatric), By End User (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies) PLUS Profiles of Leading Manufacturing Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

COVID-19 Impact on Enteric Soft Gel Capsules Market

COVID-19 impact through different recovery models such as V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, and L-shaped; has been taken into consideration while estimating and forecasting the Enteric Soft Gel Capsules market. Different recovery scenarios are also included in the report for all the segments and regions/nation. The recovery scenarios based on which market has been forecasted and analysed herein the report are mentioned below:

Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Omega-3 Supplements around the World

Demand for omega-3 supplements is increasing due to increasing awareness regarding the importance of administration of preventive medicines and soft gel-based health supplements in developing and developed countries. With increasing demand of omega-3 supplements by hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics, and among others it is expected that, many of the manufacturers will launch their product portfolios in companion enteric soft gel capsules in the order to increase their revenue generation due to this reason the factor is working as a driver for the enteric soft gel capsules market.

Increasing Geriatric Population around the World

People are at a high risk of cognitive decline in old age due to reduced immune system and bone health, muscle performance. Elder people who are at high risk require to take enteric soft gel capsules (dietary supplementation) which have substantial benefits in reduction of cognitive decline risk in older people by maintaining preventing the loss of muscle mass and bone health and function associated with physiological ageing, immune function. Over the last few years, the number of geriatric populations is increasing very fast around the world. The region is facing rapid increase in the geriatric population. For instance: According to the United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population division geriatric population (persons aged 65 or over) was 702.9 million in 2019. Continuous increase in the number of the geriatric population around the world is also increasing demand for enteric soft gel capsules around the world.

Market Opportunities

Growing Awareness Regarding Consumption of Preventive Medicines

Awareness programs for consumption of preventive medicines from the governments, regulatory authorities, national & international organizations around the world is increasing very rapidly as compared to the last few years. Preventive care and medication always remain the matter of concern and research as it's been related to human life and survivors. Awareness programs are focusing to increase the awareness related to preventive care and medication to reduce mortality rate related to undiagnosed or untreated patients and to strengthen people’s immune systems. These awareness programs are expected to increase the demand of the enteric soft gel capsules in the forecasted periods.

Competitive Landscape

Top companies (BASF SE, Catalent, Inc., Colorcon, Inc., and Fuji Capsules Co., Ltd.) constitute more than XX% share of the global Enteric Soft Gel Capsules market. Other companies profiled in the report include: Procaps, NOW Foods Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (Patheon), Sirio Pharma Co., LTD, Super Spectrim, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc. (Trigen Laboratories, Inc.)) among others Some of the key developments are listed below:

In 2020, BIOSALMA has launched Omega-3 Pure and Natural product, which is fully certified to both MSC and ASC standards. The product is World’s First MSC and ASC Certified Omega-3 Supplements. The launch will help the company widen revenue generation from a market focused product portfolio.





