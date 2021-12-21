Super Foods Market Size, Share, Analysis & Forecast to 2028 | Super Foods Industry Trends, Key Segments, Revenue and Upcoming Demands

Key companies covered in the super foods market are Ocean Spray, Nutiva, Archer Daniels Midland, Nature’s Superfoods LLP, Del Monte Pacific Group, Creative Nature Superfoods, The Green Labs LLC, Suncore Foods Inc., Supernutrients, The Superfood Company, and more players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The combination of superfoods in dietary supplements is expected to have a tremendous impact on the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “ Super foods Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Fruits, Grains, Vegetables, Herbs, Meat, Others (Seeds, Roots, and Others)), By Application (Food and Beverages, Dietary Supplements)and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028” the growing popularity of superfoods among consumers can be an essential factor expected to bolster healthy growth of the market.



Market Driver :

Launch of Sprout’s Epic Protein line to Accelerate Business Prospects

The rising investment by major players for the development of superfoods, superfruits, and super grain is expected to contribute positively to the growth of the market. For instance, in December 2019, Sprout Living, a major provider of natural and organic plant-based protein powders and functional foods announced the launch of Epic Protein line. The superfood-packed Epic Protein Premium is equipped with powerful superfoods and adaptogens and comes in three different variants.

Furthermore, the growing inclination towards health and wellness among consumers is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. The growing consumer awareness associated with superfoods and its high content of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fibers is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

The rising inclination towards natural and wholesome food ingredients for a balanced-diet is expected to enable speedy expansion of the market. For instance, Chia seeds, quinoa, berries, avocado are some of the most consumed superfoods that have high nutrient value and helps in the prevention of several diseases such as diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity, and others.





Competitive Landscape :

Emphasis on Enhanced Quality and Taste by Leading Players to Consolidate Market

The key players in the market are focused on producing tasty bakery and confectionery products owing to the demand for superfoods among bakery lovers. The introduction of juices and smoothies along with the incorporation of desirable superfoods is expected to enhance the market potential in the forthcoming years.

For instance, in April 2017, Del Monte Foods Inc. launched a new smoothie kit line made from superfruits with a claim of 100% fresh, and healthy ingredients. The smoothies are available in a variety of flavors and variants across North America. The introduction of innovative dietary supplements containing superfoods is expected to further drive the global market.





Regional Analysis :

High Adoption of Nutritional Products to Aid Growth in Europe

Europe is expected to witness a rapid growth rate during the forecast period due to the growing acceptance of high nutritional products with low-calorie level. The favorable climatic conditions for the cultivation of raw products is expected to be another reason for the growth of the market in the region. The favorable government policies associated with health and well-being in countries such as Germany and the U.K is expected to bode well for the market in the region. The rising awareness campaigns by NGOs about superfoods is expected to spur opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future.

North America is expected to account for the largest share in the global market owing to the rising purchasing power of consumers. The growing focus of companies towards product launches and strategic acquisition are expected to promote the growth of the market. For instance, in January 2020, Shamrock Farms announced the launch of its Rockin’ Protein range with a new variant that combines the benefits of protein and super fruits.





Key Development :

January 2020: Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc introduced Brew, a Superfruit Juice with Cold Brew Coffee. The Superfruit Juice will be available in 2 variants, Cranberry Lemonade with Cold Brew Coffee and Cranberry Blueberry with Cold Brew Coffee flavor.

January 2017: ApaxBrands launched an organic supplement line called FeelGood Organic Superfoods after receiving approval from the USDA.





