Aviation Analytics Market Share, Size, and Outlook Report by 2028 | Register Promising Growth Owing to Adoption of Analytical Solutions Worldwide, says Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Fortune Business Insights™, the global aviation analytics market size will show promising growth backed by increasing adoption of analytics in aviation industry. Increasing demand for artificial intelligence and real-time analytical solutions is anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the projected forecast 2021-2028.

Aviation analytics is a technology useful in the aviation sector that provides information and data statistics on operation activities, real-time flight data, and weather forecast data, among others. The analytics solution is efficient, easily accessible, and increases profit ratio of the airline companies by reducing physical operation cost.





List of Companies Operating in the Aviation Analytics Market:

General Electric (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

SAS Institute (U.S.)

Ramco International (India)

Mu-Sigma (U.S.)

Mercator (U.S.)

Aviation Analytics (U.K.)

Airport Analytics (U.K.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Among others





Rising Focus on Analytics Solutions to Favor Growth

In March 2020, Honeywell International Inc. launched Honeywell Forge, a data-driven analytics platform for the aviation industry. The software is a cost-effective solution for aviation companies to manage real-time data that includes flight operational activities, navigation database, connectivity, and aircraft maintenance. According to the company, the software is user-friendly that provides a dashboard to view instant alerts regarding issues for connectivity and flight schedule changes. Furthermore, it solves several flight-related issues that help to boost operations performance. The rising focus of the companies to provide analytics solutions is expected to contribute to the growth of the market during the projected horizon.





Regional Analysis:

Increasing Adoption of Aviation Analytics to Surge Demand in North America

Among the regions, the market in North America is anticipated to hold the largest share for the market in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as increasing adoption of analytics in the aviation sector to enhance operational activities. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific will witness substantial growth for the market during the projected horizon.

Factors such as rise in the middle-class population and the growing tourism sector in countries such as India and China will contribute to the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific. In Europe, the market is expected to boost owing to steps taken for the management of jet fuel in the forthcoming years. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa will register promising growth for the market between 2019 and 2026.





Competitive Landscape:

Cirium Launching New Data Analytics Will Aid Growth

The companies operating in the market are adopting several strategies to maintain their market presence during the forecast period. The strategies adopted by them include product launches, merger and acquisition, and collaborations that is expected to drive the aviation analytics market revenue in the forthcoming years.

Furthermore, the latest analysis from the company reveals that the in-storage aircraft fleet has grown by 13.5%, with 6,639 aircrafts grounded globally owing to travel restrictions and sealing of borders. Below are a few industrial developments for the market.





Major Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends in Global Aviation Analytics Market Latest Technological Advancements Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porter Five Forces Analysis Key developments: Acquisition, Collaboration, Strategic Partnership, and Joint Venture

Aviation Analytics Industry Segmentation

By Business Function Sales & Marketing Repair & Operations Supply Chain Management

By Application Flight Risk Management Inventory Management Fuel Management Revenue Management Navigation Services

By End-User Airlines Airports Fuel Management Others

By Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the world



TOC Continued…!





Industrial Development:

December 2019: L&T Technology Services Limited, a global technology solutions company, signs a contract with Airbus S.A.S., an Indian aviation company. Under this contract, L&T will manage avionics software that provides data validation & verification, and data analytics for the Airbus airlines

L&T Technology Services Limited, a global technology solutions company, signs a contract with Airbus S.A.S., an Indian aviation company. Under this contract, L&T will manage avionics software that provides data validation & verification, and data analytics for the Airbus airlines September 2019: Airbus S.A.S, a leading airline company in India, signs a contract with TATA SIA Airlines Limited. This collaboration will enable Airbus to provide maintenance operations, and data analytics for the Vistara airlines.





