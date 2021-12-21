WTT Champions Macao 2021 China Stars will be held from 19 to 23 January 2022

MACAU, December 21 - WTT Champions Macao 2021 China Stars, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and World Table Tennis (WTT), and co-organized by Macau Table Tennis General Association, will be held at the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion from 19 to 23 January 2022. The organizers held a press conference today (21 December) to announce the details of the competition. Guests attending the press conference included: Mr. Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau; Mr. Philip Cheng, Director of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Mr. João Ma Chi Tat, Chairman of the Macau Table Tennis General Association; Mr. Ma Long and Mr. Xu Xin, Olympic champions and Chinese national table tennis players.

WTT was founded with the authorization of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), and the first event held since its inception, WTT Macao 2020, captured the attention of residents, tourists and table tennis fans around the world, and obtained the support and recognition of the ITTF, which allowed for more major international table tennis events to be held in Macao. The competition will bring together world-leading elite players playing in three categories: men's singles, women's singles and mixed doubles. They will demonstrate excellent techniques and skills and provide spectators with exciting matches.

Tickets will be on sale from 5 January and details will be announced in due course. For more details, please visit worldtabletennis.com, Sports Bureau website www.sport.gov.mo, or follow the Macao Major Sporting Events Facebook page and the “澳門國際體育盛事” (Macao Major Sporting Events) Wechat account.