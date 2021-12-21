Việt Nam, Cambodia foster economic, science and technology partnership

VIETNAM, December 21 -

Minister of Foreign Affairs BùiThanh Sơn co-chairs the 19th meeting of the Việt Nam-Cambodia Joint Committee on economic, science and technology cooperation via videoconference. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn co-chaired the 19th meeting of the Việt Nam-Cambodia Joint Committee on economic, science and technology cooperation via videoconference on December 19.

Addressing the event, Sơn expressed his delight at the good progress of the sound neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive, stable and long-term cooperation between the two countries in all fields since the previous meeting in December 2020 despite COVID-19 impacts.

Prak Sokhonn noted that the friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive partnership between Cambodia and Việt Nam have been reinforced and deepened. He welcomed the effective collaboration and mutual support between the two countries in the fight against the pandemic, underlining that the meeting is a chance for both sides to improve their coordination at regional and international forums.

They shared pleasure at both sides' close cooperation in preparing for a State visit to Cambodia from December 21-22 by President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc as well as events to celebrate the Việt Nam-Cambodia Friendship Year 2022 and the 55th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties in 2022.

They discussed cooperation outcomes among ministries and sectors over the years across all fields of politics-diplomacy, defence, security, border control, economy, trade, investment, transport, education-training, culture, sports, tourism, healthcare, and justice as well as among localities.

Both sides agreed to continue maintaining regular high-level meetings and exchanges, promoting the efficiency of existing bilateral cooperation mechanisms, coordinating closely in organising events within the framework of the Việt Nam-Cambodia Friendship Year 2022, educating the youth in the bilateral ties, and implementing agreements on defence and security, speeding up the search and repatriation of remains of Vietnamese voluntary soldiers and experts in Cambodia.

They concurred to continue working together to strengthen economic connections and deal with difficulties facing businesses of both countries, while fostering partnership in transport, tourism, agro-forestry-fisheries, telecommunications and information technology, labour, natural resources and environment.

Minister Sơn thanked the Cambodian side for supporting the Vietnamese community in the country, suggesting that both sides strengthen coordination in reaslising bilateral deals to build a shared borderline of development and friendship.

They shared pleasure at close coordination at international and regional forums, especially within the ASEAN and UN frameworks as well as sub-regional cooperation mechanisms, including collaboration in effective and sustainable use of Mekong River water resources.

Son affirmed that Việt Nam will support Cambodia in completing its role as ASEAN Chair in 2022.

Minutes of the meeting are expected to be signed in Phnom Penh on December 21 during the State visit to Cambodia by President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc. VNS