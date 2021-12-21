Dialysis Concentrate Market Research Report Insights by Latest Emerging Trends, Top Companies, Future Growth, Demand

Surge in incidences of kidney diseases, rise in prevalence of lifestyle, chronic diseases with kidney transplants drive growth of dialysis concentrate market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hemodialysis segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global dialysis concentrate market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in geriatric population and incidences of renal diseases, especially end stage renal disease (ESRD) globally as well as rise in incidences of diabetes and hypertension. Shortage of kidneys for transplantation also increases use of hemodialysis and hemodialysis concentrate.

The clinics and dialysis segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global dialysis concentrate market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to advantages of in-center dialysis such as no requirement of any medical training to patients as healthcare professionals carry out majority of tasks, making it convenient for patients by avoiding any errors during the treatment. Moreover, home dialysis segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030, owing to advantages such as flexibility in session schedules and fitting the treatment around the patient timetables.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Baxter International Inc.

• Dialysis Medical Solutions

• Farmasol, Fresenius Medical Care

• Hemoclean, Medites Pharma

• spol. s.r.o.

• Nikkiso and Nipro Renal Solutions

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for around one-third of the global dialysis concentrate market. Moreover, this region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in cases of ESRD, CKDs, diabetes, and hypertension coupled with surge in diagnosis rates in the region.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-19 𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭-

• The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic forced several industries to shut down temporarily, including several sub-domains of healthcare, and thus, there has been an increase in mortality rate among dialysis patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

• In addition, the concern for the transmission of infectious disease during dialysis procedure is high, which negatively impacted the dialysis concentrate market growth.

