Submit Release
News Search

There were 718 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,061 in the last 365 days.

Australia and Việt Nam set to deepen economic ties

VIETNAM, December 21 -  

Australia’s Ambassador to Việt Nam Robyn Mudie and Vice Minister for Planning and Investment Trần Quốc Phương release the Australia Vietnam Enhanced Economic Engagement Strategy at the meeting. — Photo courtesy of the Australian Embassy

 HÀ NỘI — The governments of Australia and Việt Nam on Tuesday publicly released a strategy to unlock significant opportunities for businesses across the two countries.

The Australia Vietnam Enhanced Economic Engagement Strategy sets out a road map to increase trade and investment opportunities, forging closer ties between the two countries. The strategy is unique, the first of its kind for Việt Nam and Australia, and reflective of both countries’ mutual interests.

At a meeting in Hà Nội with Vice Minister for Planning and Investment, Trần Quốc Phương, Australia’s Ambassador to Việt Nam Robyn Mudie, said:  "We are proud to have publicly released this strategy in partnership Việt Nam. It is the strongest reflection yet of our confidence in our shared economic future. Through this strategy we can recover our economies and prosper together."

"Our economies are highly complementary. Australia is a reliable supplier of the services and raw materials that Việt Nam’s exporters require, and our consumers enjoy Việt Nam’s high-quality products in their homes and workplaces. There is enormous potential to take this relationship even further as we emerge from COVID-19.

"The Strategy will help guide our two countries towards an inclusive and sustainable growth path."

At the meeting, Vice Minister Phương said: "The economic potential between Australia and Việt Nam is great. This strategy will be central to realising this potential."

"It demonstrates our commitment to promote economic, trade and investment links across key sectors and will help support the post COVID-19 pandemic economic recovery."

In their forewords to the strategy, Việt Nam’s Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison endorsed the plan as an important step in realising the two countries’ mutual goal to become top ten trading partners and double two-way investment.

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison said: "Together, Australia and Việt Nam are achieving tremendous things. We share a strong, optimistic and future-focused agenda."

"This strategy is a manifest recognition of what is possible when we work together. I am delighted to commend this strategy to the government, business, investment and innovation communities of Australia and Việt Nam, and all who will work together to advance its goals."

Prime Minister Chính said: "Since the official establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations in 1973, the friendship and cooperative relations between Việt Nam and Australia have developed strongly. The Australia-Vietnam Enhanced Economic Engagement Strategy shows the ambition and aspirations of our two countries’ governments and people."

To support Australian and Vietnamese businesses, the strategy outlines a series of mutually beneficial, practical initiatives to deepen trade and investment links in key sectors including across agriculture, education, energy, services and the digital economy.

The strategy also highlights the importance of strengthening the rules-based global trading system as the basis for open international trade and working together to address economic challenges and coercive economic practices. —VNS

You just read:

Australia and Việt Nam set to deepen economic ties

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.