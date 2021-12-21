Operating Room Equipment Market Projected to Hit $33,308 Million by 2023

The global operating room equipment market was valued at $24,192 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $33,308 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.5%.

The global operating room equipment market was valued at $24,192 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $33,308 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2023. North America is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period.

Operating rooms (OR) or operating theatres are designed for surgeons and surgical staff to perform surgical procedures that require time, patience, focus, and safety. The equipment used in OR consists of surgical imaging devices, anesthesia machines, electrosurgical devices, operating room lights, operating room tables, and others. Quality OR equipment plays a pivotal role in surgical settings as they streamline the workflow in the OR.

Increase in global elderly population & rise in number of hospitals boost the market growth. In addition, rise in preference for minimally invasive surgeries and growth in regulatory approvals with respect to OR equipment is expected to drive the operating room equipment market. However, high cost associated with OR equipment and unfavorable healthcare reforms, especially in the U.S., are projected to impede the market growth.

Electrosurgical devices is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment throughout the analysis period owing to increase in the number of surgical procedures. Furthermore, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is projected to be the fastest growing end user segment with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2023.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2016 to 2023 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

• Extensive analysis of the market based on application assists to understand the trends in the industry.

• Key market players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Leading Market Players:

• MIZUHO OSI

• KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

• GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

• KARL STORZ GMBH & CO. KG

• MEDTRONIC PLC

• STERIS PLC

• STRYKER CORPORATION

• HILL ROM HOLDING INC. (WELCH ALLYN, INC.)

• DRÄGER SAFETY AG & CO. KGAA

• GETINGE GROUP

