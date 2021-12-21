Sarcopenia Treatment Market Research Report by Treatment Type, by Drugs, by Route of Administration, by Region

Rise in the number of elderly population, growth in acceptance of vitamins, dietary supplements, surge in R&D activities to treat sarcopenia treatment market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The protein supplement segment is accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share. On the other hand, the vitamin D and calcium supplement segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030. The hospital pharmacies segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global sarcopenia treatment market, and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. However, the online pharmacies segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in 2020, followed by North America and Europe, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. The region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Leading players of the global sarcopenia treatment market analyzed in the research include American Way (Amway) Corporation, Sanofi, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Nestle S.A., Bayer AG, Pfizer, Inc. Novartis AG, Zydus Cadila, Ltd., F-Hoffmann La-Roche, and Abbott laboratories, Inc.

Impact of Covid-19 on Sarcopenia Treatment Market-

• The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to positively impact the sarcopenia treatment market.

• As sarcopenia patients are more exposed to Covid-19 infection, the pandemic has caused a many sarcopenia cases, especially in the elder population.

• Lockdown and uncertain food delivery chain led to unavailability of protein-rich and other nutritional food items. This affected the overall health of people and led to muscle loss and other muscle disorders in people suffering from other health conditions.

