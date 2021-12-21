Contrast Injector Systems Market Opportunity Analysis, Trends, and Business Strategies | Forecast- 2023

The global contrast injector systems market was valued at $554.38 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $954.62 million by 2023, Growing at a CAGR of 8.1%

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Contrast Injector Systems Market by Product, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global contrast injector systems market was valued at $554.38 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $954.62 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2023. The consumables segment accounted for about half of the global market share in 2016.

Contrast injector systems enhance the visibility of the body structures such as body fluids, tissues, bones, veins, and arteries for diagnosis of ailments and disorders. Contrast injector systems utilizes contrast media, which enhances the aforementioned body structures. The visualization of various pathologies is done through imaging procedures such as computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and angiography.

Rise in imaging procedures owing to the increase in various chronic diseases such as cancer, Alzheimers, and dementia drive the market. However, high cost of contrast injectors systems coupled with high risk associated with contrast injector systems, especially with the use of media impede the market growth. Moreover, rise in healthcare expenditure and emergence of complex diseases in the developing countries create lucrative opportunities for key market players.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth rate for contrast injector system market throughout the forecast period, and is expected to continue this trend, owing to high population density in countries such as India and China. In addition, rapid rise in geriatric population as well as the growth in number of chronic diseases in the developing economies boost the market growth.

