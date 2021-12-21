Cataract Surgery Devices Market growing at a CAGR of 4.3% | Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios – 2025

Cataract Surgery Devices Market

The hospitals segment contributed to the highest market share in 2016, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2017to 2025.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, the global cataract surgery devices market garnered $7.44 billion in 2017 and is expected to garner $9.58 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2017 to 2023. The research provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, top winning strategies, and competitive landscape.

Cataract is a condition in which clouding of the lens occurs. Cataract surgery devices are instruments and consumables, such as intraocular lens (IOLs), salt solutions, forceps, syringe, liquids for scrubbing, and various hand pieces, which aid in a cataract surgery. These surgery devices help enter vitreous cavity and separating the natural lens from the cavity.

(𝗔 𝗣𝗗𝗙 | 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗜𝘀 𝗔𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗜𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗹𝘆 𝗨𝗽𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁) 𝗮𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2609

Based on product, the intraocular lenses segment held the largest revenue share in 2017, contributing nearly half of the total market share. This segment would continue its dominating position throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the phacoemulsification systems segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2023. The report also analyzes ophthalmic viscoelastic devices.

Based on type, the consumables segment contributed to the major market share in 2017, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market, and will maintain its dominating position during the forecast period. However, the equipment segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the ophthalmology clinics segment held the major market share, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share in 2017, and will maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.7% from 2017 to 2023. The research also analyzes hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2609?reqfor=covid

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Cataract Surgery Devices Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✦It offers Cataract Surgery Devices Market analysis from 2017 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Cataract Surgery Devices Market growth.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:

Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Essilor International S.A., HAAG-Streit Holding AG, Johnson & Johnson, Nidek Co., Ltd., Topcon Corporation, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG.

The other players in the value chain include HumanOptics AG, PhysIOL S.A., Calhoun Vision Cente, EyeKon Medical, Inc., Allergan Inc., VisionCare Ophthalmic Technologies, Inc., Essilor International S.A., Lenstec, Inc., STAAR Surgical Company, Glaukos Corporation, and Sonomed Escalon.

🎅🎄(𝑪𝒉𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒎𝒂𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑵𝒆𝒘 𝒚𝒆𝒂𝒓 𝒔𝒂𝒍𝒆 𝑼𝒑 𝒕𝒐 25% 𝒅𝒊𝒔𝒄𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒕 𝙩𝒊𝒍𝒍 15 𝑱𝒂𝒏𝒖𝒂𝒓𝒚 2022)🎄🎅

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2609

𝗔𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗰 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻 | 𝗟𝗶𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 | 𝟭 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗦𝘂𝗯𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 🎅(𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝘂𝗽 𝘁𝗼 𝟮𝟱% 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁):

Menstrual Cup Market - Global Opportunity & Industry Forecast, 2026

Digital Diabetes Management Market - Opportunity & Industry Forecast, 2026

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.