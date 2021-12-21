Patient Monitoring Systems Market in U.S. growing at a CAGR of 5.21% | Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios – 2027

U.S. Patient Monitoring Systems Market

Demand for U.S. patient monitoring is on the rise, owing to increase in geriatric population and rise in adoption of remote patient monitoring devices.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, “U.S. Patient Monitoring Systems Market by Component (Device, Service, and Connectivity Technology): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027”. As per the report, the U.S. patient monitoring system industry was pegged at $12.20 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to garner $22.52 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The U.S. patient monitoring systems market has witnessed an exceptional growth in past few years. Rise in incidences of patients suffering from various lifestyle diseases such as obesity, chronic liver diseases, and stroke have contributed toward the patient monitoring systems market growth. The market is expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period. In addition, introduction of breakthrough patient monitoring devices is expected to further fuel growth of the market. The patient monitoring systems market growth mainly relies on increase in geriatric population and rise in adoption of remote patient monitoring devices.

(𝗔 𝗣𝗗𝗙 | 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗜𝘀 𝗔𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗜𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗹𝘆 𝗨𝗽𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁) 𝗮𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7099

The device segment held the largest share

By service, the device segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for more than four-fifths of the U.S. patient monitoring systems market, due to high demand for patient monitoring devices and surge in geriatric population. However, the connectivity technology segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast, owing to increase in demand for connected patient monitoring systems.

The remote patient monitoring devices segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2027

By device type, the remote patient monitoring devices segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, due to ease of use and various technological advancements it offers. However, the cardiac monitoring devices segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than one-fourth of the segment, owing to high prevalence of cardiac disorders and high demand for cardiac monitoring devices.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7099?reqfor=covid

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the U.S. Patient Monitoring Systems Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✦It offers U.S. Patient Monitoring Systems Market analysis from 2021 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global U.S. Patient Monitoring Systems Market growth.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:

Abbott Laboratories, Biotronik SE & CO. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GE Healthcare Ltd, Masimo Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, OSI Systems, Inc. (Spacelabs Healthcare), and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

🎅🎄(𝑪𝒉𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒎𝒂𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑵𝒆𝒘 𝒚𝒆𝒂𝒓 𝒔𝒂𝒍𝒆 𝑼𝒑 𝒕𝒐 25% 𝒅𝒊𝒔𝒄𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒕 𝙩𝒊𝒍𝒍 15 𝑱𝒂𝒏𝒖𝒂𝒓𝒚 2022)🎄🎅

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7099

𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝗔𝘀𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝗤𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀?

Q1. What is the total market value of U.S. Patient Monitoring Systems Market report?

Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report?

Q3. What is the market value of U.S. Patient Monitoring Systems Market in 2021?

Q4. Which is base year calculated in the U.S. Patient Monitoring Systems Market report?

Q5. Does the minimally invasive surgery company is profiled in the report?

𝗔𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗰 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻 | 𝗟𝗶𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 | 𝟭 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗦𝘂𝗯𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 🎅(𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝘂𝗽 𝘁𝗼 𝟮𝟱% 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁):

Allergy Treatment Market - Global Opportunity & Industry Forecast, 2025

Cell Culture Market - Global Opportunity & Industry Forecast, 2027

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.