Global Cyber Security in Healthcare Market Size Is Expected To Hit At a 16.80% CAGR to Reach USD 24.56 Billion by 2026 (With COVID-19 Impact Analysis): Facts & Factors
[219+ Pages Research Study] As per a recently issued market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Cyber Security in Healthcare Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 11.78 Billion in 2020 and is projected to hit around USD 24.56 Billion by the end of 2026, at a CAGR of 16.80% CAGR during 2021-2026. The key market participants are profiled in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc., IMB Corporation, Sophos, Juniper Networks, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Intel Corporation, LogRhythm, Inc., NortonLifeLock, Inc., Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc., and Medigate, among others.
/EIN News/ -- London, United Kingdom, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Cyber Security in Healthcare Market By Threat Type ( Ransomware, Malware & Spyware, Distributed Denial-Of-Service (DDoS), Advanced Persistent Threat (APT), & Phishing & Spear Phishing), By Offering (Solutions & Services), By Security (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Content Security, Cloud Security, & Application Security), By End-Users (Pharmaceutical Industries, Biotechnology Industries, Hospitals, Medical Device Companies, Health Insurance Companies, & Others), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” in its research database.
What is Cyber Security in Healthcare? How big is Cyber Security in Healthcare Industry?
- Cyber Security in Healthcare Industry - Report Overview & Coverage:
Cyber security is a combination of technologies, process elements, and controls that have the ability to stop any form of unwarranted or unauthorized usage for instigating the personal data of any user. Additionally, the integration of cyber security in healthcare helps connecting doctors, nurses, and support teams for providing critical care to the patients.
Industry Major Market Players
- McAfee LLC
- Atos SE
- Palo Alto Network Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Fortified Health Security
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.
- IMB Corporation
- Sophos
- Juniper Networks Inc.
- Fortinet Inc.
- Intel Corporation
- LogRhythm Inc.
- NortonLifeLock Inc.
- Crowdstrike Holdings Inc.
- Medigate
Global Cyber Security in Healthcare Market: Growth Factors
The primary driving factors for the significant rise of global cyber security in healthcare market are increasing threats from cyber-attacks into hospitals networks coupled with rising applications that arise from increased usage of telehealth applications to name a few.
- Cyber Security Challenges in The Healthcare Industry
Additionally, the increasing number of mobile device frauds, the rising cybersecurity measures, and integration of the internet of things (IoT) will further increase the footprint of the global cyber security in healthcare market during the forecast period. Security risks often associated with stealing, mining, and theft of data will open new revenue streams for the global cyber security in healthcare market during the forecast period.
Global Cyber Security in Healthcare Market: Report Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size in 2020
|USD 11.78 Billion
|Projected Market Size in 2026
|USD 24.56 Billion
|CAGR Growth Rate
|16.80%
|Base Year
|2020
|Forecast Years
|2021-2026
|Key Market Players
|Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc., IMB Corporation, Sophos, Juniper Networks, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., and Others
|Key Segments
|Threat Type, Offerings, Security, End-Users, and Region
|Major Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|Purchase Options
|Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options
Cyber Security in Healthcare Market: Segmentation
The global cyber security in healthcare market can be segmented into threat type, offering, security, end-users, and regions.
The global cyber security in healthcare market can be broken down into ransomware, malware & spyware, distributed denial-of-service (DDoS), advanced persistent threat (APT), and phishing & spear phishing on the basis of threat type. The segment pertaining to ransomware is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to the latter format being the preferred sense of initializing attacks for unwarranted usage coupled with the rising consumer software among others.
The global cyber security in healthcare market can be segmented into solutions and services on the basis of offering. The segment pertaining to solutions is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to the increasing demand for advanced security measures coupled with rising privacy and data concerns to name a few.
Regional Dominance:
- North America is Expected to dominate the During the Forecast Period
North America is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to the rising digitalization of healthcare facilities coupled with the rising prevalence of cyber security attacks to name a few. Additionally, the increasing technological advances coupled with rising awareness among consumers for early detection will increase the footprint of cyber security in healthcare market during the forecast period. Increasing usage of the m-Health applications will open new revenue streams for cyber security in healthcare market during the forecast duration.
Browse the full “Cyber Security in Healthcare Market By Threat Type (Ransomware, Malware & Spyware, Distributed Denial-Of-Service (DDoS), Advanced Persistent Threat (APT), & Phishing & Spear Phishing), By Offering (Solutions & Services), By Security (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Content Security, Cloud Security, & Application Security), By End-Users (Pharmaceutical Industries, Biotechnology Industries, Hospitals, Medical Device Companies, Health Insurance Companies, & Others), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/cyber-security-in-healthcare-market-by-deployment-on
The global cyber security in healthcare market can be segmented into:
Global Cyber Security in Healthcare Market: By Threat Type Segment Analysis
- Ransomware
- Malware & Spyware
- Distributed Denial-Of-Service (DDoS)
- Advanced Persistent Threat (APT)
- Phishing & Spear Phishing
Global Cyber Security in Healthcare Market: By Offering Segment Analysis
- Solutions
- Services
Global Cyber Security in Healthcare Market: By Security Segment Analysis
- Network Security
- Endpoint Security
- Content Security
- Cloud Security
- Application Security
Global Cyber Security in Healthcare Market: By End-Users Segment Analysis
- Pharmaceutical Industries
- Biotechnology Industries
- Hospitals
- Medical Device Companies
- Health Insurance Companies
- Others
