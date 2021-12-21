Upper House Speaker Holds Talks with Speaker of Dominican Republic Senate

MOROCCO, December 21 - The Speaker of the House of Advisors, Naama Mayara, on Monday held talks by videoconference with the Speaker of the Senate of the Dominican Republic, Eduardo Estrella Virella.

During these talks, Mr. Mayara expressed his pride in the remarkable dynamic of bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Dominican Republic, recalling, in this regard, the importance of the historic visit paid by His Majesty King Mohammed VI to this country in 2004 and the prospects that it has opened, as it brought relations between the two countries to the level of strategic partnership, says a press release issued by the upper house.

Regarding parliamentary relations, Mr. Mayara underlined the strong conviction of the members of the House to reinforce relations of friendship and cooperation between the two legislative institutions at the bilateral and multilateral levels, calling for the development of an expanded memorandum of understanding and partnership between the parliaments of the two countries.

He also highlighted the main pillars and values ​​that forge the initiative of the Association of Senates, Shoura and Equivalent Councils of Africa and the Arab World (ASSECAA), saying he was honored to assume the presidency of this body.

He added that ASSECAA seeks to establish a forum for south-south parliamentary dialogue between senate councils in Africa and the Arab world, with their counterparts in Latin America and the Caribbean region.

Mayara expressed his gratitude and his esteem for the noble and unwavering stance of the Dominican Republic on the issue of the territorial integrity of the Kingdom.

For his part, the Speaker of the Senate of the Dominican Republic highlighted the esteem enjoyed by the Kingdom among government officials and MPs, as well as among the various components of the Dominican people, noting that the geopolitical location of Morocco allows it to assert itself as a bridge for cooperation and rapprochement between Arab and African countries and the Latin America and Caribbean region.

The Dominican official praised ASSECAA's initiative, chaired by Mr. Mayara, stressing in this regard that this action will constitute a space for parliamentary advocacy on issues relating to the strengthening of equality between the peoples of the South, in particular in issues related to social justice and equity in health matters, including the right to have equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines.

MAP 21 December 2021