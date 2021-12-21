COVID-19: Morocco to Adopt New Measures on New Year's Eve

MOROCCO, December 21 - The Moroccan government announced, on Monday in a statement, a set of measures that will be applied the night of December 31, 2021 to January 1, 2022, to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

These measures concern:

- Banning all New Year's celebrations.

- Banning the organization of parties and special events in hotels, restaurants and tourist establishments.

- Requiring restaurants and cafes to close at 11:30 p.m.

- Applying a night curfew on New Year's Eve from 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m.

These decisions were taken on the basis of legal provisions relating to the management of the state of health emergency, and as part of strengthening the preventive measures necessary to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement says.

They also aim to preserve the health of citizens and consolidate the important positive results achieved by the Kingdom in its fight against this pandemic, the statement adds.

The government underlines that the danger of the pandemic persists, stressing that the current situation requires strict respect, from all citizens, of public authorities' instructions, in addition to the precautionary measures issued by health authorities.

MAP 20 December 2021