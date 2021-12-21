Submit Release
Morocco Records 102 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, December 21 - Morocco recorded 102 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the ministry of Health and Social Protection said Monday, adding that 147 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,501,405 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 22,843,009 the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, adding that 2,390,120 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus stands at 952,916 while recoveries rise to 936,597, i.e. a recovery rate of 98.3%.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported in the regions of Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (33), Marrakech-Safi (23), Casablanca-Settat (20), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (11), Souss-Massa (11), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (2) and Fez-Meknes (2).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they stood at 14,810 (fatality rate of 1.6%), with one new death reported in the past 24 hours in the region of Casablanca-Settat.

The number of active cases has reached 1,509 including 97 people in a critical or severe condition, the ministry said.

MAP 20 December 2021

