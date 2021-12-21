Apply to the Class of 2022 - #UPGSustainability Postulez Maintenant! #UPGSustainability Bewirb Dich Jetzt! #UPGSustainability Se Inscreva Agora #UPGSustainability UPG Sustainability Leaders completing an activity on water together

#UPGSustainability celebrates new records with 5,000+ applications from over 150 countries. Join final Information Session and Apply before deadline.

We have shattered all records. And I am grateful for the support of our partners, collaborators and also for the applications from young people who are saying, 'Yes we can #MakeTheWorldBetter!'” — Yemi Babington-Ashaye. President, United People Global

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, December 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- # UPGSustainability celebrates a new record with 5,000+ applications from over 150 countries, with less than 2 weeks to go to Class of 2022 deadline. Join the final Information Session and apply before deadline.#UPGSustainability Leadership is a movement that mobilises people and organisations to support positive citizen leadership on sustainability. Its flagship activity is a free programme that trains young leaders to become ambassadors and warriors for a better world. It includes an intensive 9-week training programme, year-long support and a pilgrimage to Hurricane Island in the USA. All of this is free. First, applicants need to do enough to be chosen for the program and it is all about demonstrating motivation. The training programme is run in close collaboration with the Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership in the USA. And it is possible thanks to the support of a coalition of partners and collaborators with foremost leadership from the author and the philanthropist Rosamund Zander.Currently, the Top 10 countries in the 2022 applications include applicants from Nigeria, Pakistan, Kenya, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Ghana, India, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Cameroon. Significant demand from across the world has meant that this list is vastly different from prior years. For example, Brazil has been a powerful presence every year - standing in number 1 and 2 positions in the most recent years - however, applications from Brazil have started to catch up with other countries. Every year, Nigeria has been on the podium, moving to the number 1 position for the first time in the Class of 2021 applications. And Nigeria is currently in the number 1 position in the Class of 2022 applications. Applicants from Afghanistan surprised everyone in 2021 as the applications only started to grow in the final weeks, and Afghanistan rose to 3rd place among all nations. These positions are rewarded in the final selection as those nations that apply in great numbers are given more places in the final selection. They are also given more places in the Journey to Hurricane Island selection.For the Class of 2022, UPG Sustainability Leadership is committed to training at least 500 young leaders from 100 countries. The 2022 target is to receive applications from at least 125 countries. This target has been surpassed with over 5,000 applications received from over 150 countries and territories with weeks to go.This year a special agreement with the Government of Haiti provides a unique opportunity for young leaders from Haiti to have reserved places in the Class of 2022. Organisations around the world are also supporting applicants by nominating special young leaders through a simple nomination form: https://unitedpeople.global/nominations/upgsustainabilityleaders/ . UPG Sustainability Leaders can complete their sustainability project within an organisation, and so organisations also benefit from having a successful applicant among the #UPGSustainability Leaders.“We have shattered all records. And I am grateful for the support of our partners, our collaborators and I am grateful for the applications from young people who are saying, 'Yes we can #MakeTheWorldBetter!'. I am also grateful for the incredible team at United People Global ," said Yemi Babington-Ashaye. President of United People Global.Interested parties can learn more at “Information Sessions”: https://unitedpeople.global/events/rsvp/upgsl-infosessions . Information Sessions are opportunities for applicants and all stakeholders to learn more. And the final Information Session of the year takes place on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 from 3pm CET (Geneva time) to 4pm. Please RSVP and join.To learn more and apply, please visit: https://upglive.org/UPGSustainability . Applications are free and submitted directly on the UPG Sustainability Leadership website by midnight Geneva time (CET) on 31 December 2021. The selection will be finalised at the end of January 2022. UPG is not a political or religious organisation.

