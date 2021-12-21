Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR of 35% through 2029

The global MOOC market is valued to be less than US$ 3 billion in 2019, it is well positioned to surpass US$ 60 billion by the end of forecast period.

The MOOC market is gaining significant traction on the back of flexible learning and availability of micro & nano courses as employee engagement & development programs.Fact.MR, in its newly published report, reveals that the MOOC market will hit a valuation of ~US$ 65 Bn by 2029. MOOC has been witnessing immense adoption in various enterprises due to a strong consumer interest in convenient and portable learning options. Rapidly growing educational costs & the increased requirement for higher education to secure a job creates demand for an economical education system. This in turn is giving impetus to the growth of the MOOC market over the forecast period. The Demand analysis of Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market across the globe.

Key Segments of the MOOC MarketFact.MR's study on the MOOC market offers information divided into six key segments— customer category, primary objective, program, course, model and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories. Customer CategoryIndividualEnterprise / CorporateSmall EnterpriseMedium Sized EnterpriseLarge EnterpriseEducational InstitutesPrimary ObjectiveReskilling and Online CertificationLanguage and Casual LearningSupplemental EducationHigher EducationTest PreparationProgramCertificate & Professional ProgramDegree & Master ProgramsOthersCourseBusiness & ManagementData Science / Programming / Computer ScienceScience (Pure)Social ScienceHumanitiesEducational & TeachingEngineeringMathematicsArt & DesignOthers (Law, Language Etc.)ModelxMOOCcMOOCRegionNorth AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeEast AsiaSouth AsiaOceaniaMEAA comprehensive estimate of the Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the Sales of Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study.The Market survey of Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities analysis of Massive Open Online Course (MOOC), demand, product developments, revenue generation, and Size of Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market across the globe.Need More information about Report Methodology? Some Notable Offerings by Fact.MR Report on Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) market:Fact.MR will provide you an analysis of the extent to which this Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) market research report acquires commercial characteristics along with examples or instances of information that helps you to understand it better.Fact.MR will also help to identify customary/ standard terms and conditions, as offers, worthiness, warranty, and others.Also, this report will help you to identify any trends to forecast growth rates.The analyzed report will forecast the general tendency for supply and demand.Course Differentiation and Regional Language Offerings to be Key Strategies in MarketplaceA large majority of the MOOC players have similar business models that are targeting the same share of the market pie. The global market is characterized by cMOOC and xMOOC, and companies are offering solutions within these frameworks. The only advantage these companies have is the threshold of collaboration and enrollment, which too is volatile in nature.Prime differentiating strategy adopted by MOOC providers is course differentiation and language based MOOC offering. Providers are also tying up with regional universities to improve their regional presence. The global market is characterized by cMOOC and xMOOC, and companies are offering solutions within these frameworks. The only advantage these companies have is the threshold of collaboration and enrollment, which too is volatile in nature.Prime differentiating strategy adopted by MOOC providers is course differentiation and language based MOOC offering. Providers are also tying up with regional universities to improve their regional presence. Certificates or Degree Programs, Which is a Low Hanging Fruit?Another critical aspect of the global MOOC market is the kind of programs being offered by vendors. Certificate and professional programs along with degrees and master programs are two essential categories of programs offered in the existing MOOC business model.MOOC vendors are also exploring and experimenting with programs to attract new enrollments, though a majority of new programs can broadly be incorporated in these two categories.For MOOC vendors, both these programs are essential as there is an equal contribution from both the segments, and eventually the growth rates for both are also in sync, pushing vendors to prioritize both these programs at the same level of strategy.Key Takeaways of the MOOC MarketIn 2018, Business & Management courses generated more than 17% revenue in the market, owing to the high cost of degrees from the world’s leading business schools. However, the cost is still lesser than the regular academic classes.Over 950 universities have seamlessly integrated with MOOC providers, out of which close to 250 universities offer more than 10 different courses. Key Takeaways of the MOOC MarketIn 2018, Business & Management courses generated more than 17% revenue in the market, owing to the high cost of degrees from the world's leading business schools. However, the cost is still lesser than the regular academic classes.Over 950 universities have seamlessly integrated with MOOC providers, out of which close to 250 universities offer more than 10 different courses. The number of universities that offer more than 100 courses has been less than 25 till 2019In the last 3 years, with the addition of more than 2,200 courses per year, the overall MOOC offerings have increased from around 1,050 in 2014 to more than 11,000 courses in 2018.MOOC providers who have a strong foothold in the market are generating 30% more revenue, while emerging providers show above 40% growth in revenue generation in 2018.Overall, the MOOC market is likely to create an absolute value opportunity of more than US$ 62 Billion during the forecast period, adding 20X times more value in 2029 as compared to 2019 