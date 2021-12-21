Retirement Club NFT To Launch Their Highly Anticipated Degenerate Granny Club

Due to the popular demand, The Retirement Club is now back with season 2: Degenerated Granny Retirement Club

The season 1 NFT collection of 6000 Party Grandpa by the Retirement club was highly demanded and completely sold out. The Retirement Club is now back with season 2 of a more exciting NFT collection called Degenerated Granny Retirement Club which includes 20 rare & honorary NFT representing the most influencing women of all time. The Retirement Club has a dedicated team of veterans who are very passionate about delivering more than what they promise in their road map. Season 1 was a major success, hence, the team decided to launch another major hit, the Degenerated Granny Retirement Club.

The NFT space has been flourishing and many investors have turned their attention to this hot sector. In recent times, many projects such as crypto punks and bored apes are selling for millions of dollars. The season 1 collection of Party Grandpa saw huge return on investments with some NFTs reselling for as high as 5 ETH. The latest season 2 collection includes 20 rare NFTs representing the most influential women of all times having 180 hand designed traits. Retirement Club is popular for creating unique NFTs which is why their original 6,000 pieces were a massive success.

The most exciting part of the Degenerate Granny Club NFTs season 2 launch is the metaverse integration that can be integrated into an amazing virtual world. Retirement Club has taken part in the development of this virtual world in the metaverse where holders will have exclusive access living here with their NFTs. Aside from this, holders will have access to staking features allowing tokens to be earned daily which can be used for the purchase of exclusive goods.

Holding NFTs offers users exclusive lifetime membership of the Retirement Club where members will have access to monthly meet-ups around the world, exclusive events along monthly interests through our 60% royalty redistribution, the club also has enticing giveaways ongoing. Everyone involved will have the chance of winning major cash prizes up to $25,000 and scoring tickets to the most sought after sporting and music festivals in the world.

The Degenerate Granny Club NFTs season 2 launch is a new opportunity to get involved and purchase a project with massive potential. Be sure to join their discord and check out their website to stay updated on this opportunity and join one of the most anticipated NFT drops of the year.

