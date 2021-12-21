Homicide: 1400 Block of P Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday, December 20, 2021, in the 1400 block of P Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:03 am, members of the Second District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims, inside of a residence at the listed location, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that both victims displayed no signs consistent with life. The victims remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedents have been identified as 27 year-old Nycholas Hester, of Houston, TX, and 25 year-old Johnny Coles, of Northwest, DC.

The preliminary investigation by detectives determined that the decedents exchanged gunfire inside of the residence.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case or any others is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

###