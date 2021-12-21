Air Heating Appliance Market Insights Expected to Reach $16.8 Billion by 2027 | By Daikin Industries, Ltd, Danfoss A/S

Air heating appliance market witness significant growth by owing to rise in urbanization in developing countries.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- the global air heating appliance market size was valued at $12.5 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $16.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027. The increase in urbanization & industrialization in emerging countries such as India, China, the U.S., and others drives the demand for the air heating appliance market. In addition, stringent regulations considering the environmental norms have enforced various commercial organizations and industries to install heating equipment in their operating areas.

The latest study on the Global Air Heating Appliance Market covers a wide range of organizations from different regions. It offers a comprehensive information based on market developments, competitions, and challenges faced by the industry. With this, the report also involves the key strategies followed among the market players, major market determinants, and recent trends that helps the industry to expand. The report provides an intense data from 2014 to 2021 and forecasted data till 2027 along with product outline and other growth factors.

Air Heating Appliance Market Competitive Analysis:

Leading market players in global Air Heating Appliance Market include:

Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Daikin Industries, Ltd, Danfoss A/S, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, Ingersoll-Rand Plc, Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Vaillant Group.

These players have implemented various strategies such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to strengthen their position in the industry.

Air Heating Appliance Market Segmentation:

The report provides an in-depth segmentation of the global Air Heating Appliance Market. The major segments in the report are examined on the basis of product, type, end user, and regions. The report also involves the tables based on wide-ranging analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and revenue share of each for the historic period and the forecast period.

By Type:

Space Heating Appliance

Water Heating Appliance

By Fuel Type:

Gas Powered Heating Appliance

Oil Powered Heating Appliance

Electricity Powered Heating Appliance

Solar Energy Powered Heating Appliance

Air Heating Appliance Market Regional Analysis:

The market is studied across different regions including North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). The report includes competitive landscape in the regions. These insights assist to develop strategies and construct new opportunities to accomplish excellent results.

