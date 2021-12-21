AirPhysio OPEP For Asthma – Airway Cleaning Natural Symptom Management Relaunch

Life Wellness Healthcare, leading respiratory specialist suppliers, have announced a relaunch of the top-selling all-natural AirPhysio breathing device for individuals with asthma.

/EIN News/ -- Tweed Heads, Australia, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AirPhysio device has been popular with asthma users as a drug-free treatment option that is effective for patients with mild or severe symptoms. The recently relaunched device uses oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) to break up mucus in the airways and help the body clear it out.

The relaunched OPEP devices are effective as both a treatment method and a preventative option for a wide range of respiratory issues, particularly those which cause an excessive build-up of mucus in the airways. They are commonly used by patients with asthma, COPD, bronchitis, and cystic fibrosis.

To clear the airways and strengthen the lungs, the devices have also been used by divers, musicians, and athletes of all kinds. Described as an all-natural treatment, the devices never need refills because they use no drugs, liquids, cartridges, or batteries.

Users can add an optional external filter cartridge to the AirPhysio devices if they are concerned about their air quality, but they are not required for regular use. Patients who are currently taking medications to manage their symptoms can take them alongside using an OPEP device, with no concerns about drug interactions or similar issues.

To use an AirPhysio, patients simply breathe into the device, and it creates a positive pressure that helps to loosen up their mucus. The loosened mucus is then easier to expel naturally. The entire process takes between one and five minutes, and most patients use their device once or twice per day.

AirPhysio breathing devices have been featured on national TV, won multiple awards, and currently have over 2,000 5 star reviews from customers around the world. While the OPEP devices are manufactured in Australia, customers in North America can have theirs shipped from the USA.

A satisfied client said, “This is a simple yet very effective device. I’ve suffered from lung challenges for many years and I instantly felt an improvement the first day I started using this. Consistency is key, but it sure works.”

