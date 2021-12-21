Automotive Microcontrollers Market Size [2021-2028] | Industry Share, Growth Factors, Revenue & Forecast - Fortune Business Insights

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Automotive Microcontrollers Market are Texas Instrument Incorporated, Cypress Semiconductors Corporation, Analog Devices, Toshiba Corporations, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics, On Semiconductors, ROHM Semiconductors, Microchip Technology, Maxim Integrated, Renesas Electronic Corporation

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive microcontrollers market size is expected to gain momentum due to the increasing demand for technologically advanced safety features in vehicles during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Automotive Microcontrollers Market, 2021-2028.”

They are processors that are contained on a highly integrated chip and are used to control the working of cars. These microcontrollers have a single chip that contains ROM, RAM memory organization, CPU, parallel and serial interface, programmable input/output devices, and peripherals. They are employed in smaller systems with fewer components to execute operations that necessitate monitoring and control functions. They're used in a variety of car products and gadgets, including the remote-control system, audio system, air bag system, engine control, and operating system.





Industry Development-

October 2019: NXP Semiconductors released the i.MX RT1170 line of crossover MCUs paving the way for the GHz microcontroller era. The new chip combines exceptional performance, dependability, and high levels of integration to move automotive applications forward.

COVID-19 Impact-

Detrimental Impact of Covid-19 on Automotive Industry

As the COVID-19 issue rages, many countries' public life has come to a halt. On the commercial front, the coronavirus has forced numerous enterprises to shut down or scale back operations. Automotive OEMs and transportation industry businesses have been hit particularly difficult. COVID-19 could have a long-term effect on mobility by driving changes in the macroeconomic climate, legislative tendencies, technologies, and purchase behavior.





Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Demand in Transportation System to Stimulate Growth

The global automotive microcontrollers market growth is expected to grow due to the increasing demand in the transportation system during the projected period. Because of technological developments, the need for automotive microcontrollers in transportation systems is expected to rise, propelling the market forward. Furthermore, the market is seeing increased prospects due to the growing need for high performance in modern in-vehicle systems and safety features. Furthermore, rising demand for zero-emission, fuel-efficient automobiles has resulted in a positive market growth outlook.

Segments-

By type, the market is segmented into 8-bit, 16-bit, 32-bit. On the basis of application type, the market is segregated into infotainment & telematics, chassis & powertrain, body electronic, safety & security. The market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world by geography.





REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Rising Demand for Advanced Features to Promote Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest global automotive microcontrollers market share during the forecast period. The rising demand for safety and security features in passenger cars, safety measures by the government in developing countries such as India and China are likely to fuel the market in the region.

Europe is expected to have a sizable share of the market. In terms of production and revenue shares, integration of microcontrollers in automobiles to enhance safety and security measures makes transportation easy.





Competitive Landscape-

Increasing Number of Mergers to Create Opportunities for Market Growth

Because of new product improvements and new technologies being integrated into automobiles, the automotive microcontrollers industry is becoming fragmented. Vendors to implement merger and acquisition, geographic expansion strategies, research and development strategies, and new product introduction strategies to execute future business expansion and growth over a foreseeable period.





List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market for Automotive Microcontrollers:

Texas Instrument Incorporated

Cypress Semiconductors Corporation

Analog Devices

Toshiba Corporations

Infineon Technologies AG

STMicroelectronics

On Semiconductors

ROHM Semiconductors

Microchip Technology

Maxim Integrated

Renesas Electronic Corporation





