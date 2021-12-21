Learn where and how to invest at The Abrahamic Business Circle "Let Money Talk" March 2022 Edition

The Abrahamic Business Circle "Let Money Talk" March Edition

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We call investment the activity by which an individual, a company, or an institution allocates its savings or dividends to another activity that allows it to generate profits over time and whose purpose is to avoid the loss or waste of such capital.

Investing is a serious decision that should be the result of a meditation process. Before investing, it is essential to study the market's multiple opportunities and make an educated decision, which is what The Abrahamic Business circle aims at its next conference, "Let Money Talk," March 2022 edition.

With high-end speakers, investors, and experts from around the world, the conference will showcase the most predominant sector to invest in and the best ways to get funding. Perfect for all business leaders and HNWI, the Summit is designed to grow the network of attendees and increase business deals and flows.

Among the topics the Summit will cover are:

The impact of Foreign Direct Investment,

Fireside chat,

Women in Business: "The rise of women in leadership, "

War for future of Finance: CeFi/ DeFi/ DiFi

The intersection of Real Estate and Technology

Start-ups: Glamorous Unicorn strategy vs. Cockroach survival strategy.

Benchmarking in Capital Investment.

Cryptocurrency: "A connected world in a digital ecosystem."

The inter-related technologies: "New Era, New Opportunities."

ESG Investing: "Why is it so hot right now?"

Registration is now open at their website: https://www.theabrahamicbusinesscircle.com/

Unlike other events in Dubai, The Abrahamic Business Circle strives for success and wants to showcase to their guests that if they're going to be true entrepreneurs and visionaries within the business world, we need to be at the cutting edge of technology and market trends. For sure, there is no better place to understand where the industries are heading than their events.

In The Abrahamic Business Circle events, great managers and shareholders of the most renowned companies actively participate, turning the activity into an excellent opportunity to contact directly with them whereby other means will be slower and more complex.

In alliance with organizations, associations, and industry experts, The Abrahamic Business Circle develops and promotes business possibilities and economic diplomacy that impact companies to reach global opportunities.