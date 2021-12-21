Rising Awareness about Health Benefits and Growing Demand for Dietary Supplement to Fuel Tongkat Ali Extract Market
Tongkat Ali Extract Market Surveys, Top Players, Growth Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2031ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Tongkat Ali extract market is about to witness projecting growth in the upcoming years due to an increase in the demand for functional food. Tongkat Ali extract is also known as Eurycoma longifolia, or longjack, which is a flowering plant, and is widely popular in various geographies including South East Asia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand, amongst others. The extract is obtained from the roots of the Tongkat Ali plant and is traditionally used for various health benefits such as aphrodisiac, and the ailment of disorder. It is known to treat diseases such as jaundice, diarrhea, dysentery, intestinal worm, etc. Apart from this, Tongkat Ali extract is also known to boost blood flow and reduces fatigue. The global market for Tongkat ali extract is estimated to witness a healthy CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2028.
Sales Outlook of Tongkat Ali Extract as per Fact.MR’s Market Survey is fairly positive and expected to register higher market growth during forecast period 2021 -2031. Learn how leading companies are striking potential partnership agreements to generate sales in Tongkat Ali Extract Market. The report answers the Demand outlook of Tongkat Ali Extract from 2021 to 2031. The report also examines the Tongkat Ali Extract market key trends and growth opportunities.
Rising Demand for Herbal Medicines
With the rise in awareness about the health benefits of herbal medicines, consumers are continuously shifting their preference from conventional drugs to natural herbs. Recent technological growth and increase in the cultivation of tongkat ali plants in South Asian countries have brought vast opportunities for the market to grow in the future. The government has also taken various initiatives to increase the production facilities of Tongkat ali extract. Moreover, rising awareness amongst consumers and increasing demand of herbal medicines have boosted the Tongkat ali extract market globally.
Global Tongkat Ali Extract Market Segmentation
The global tongkat ali extract market can be segmented on the basis of end-use application as:
Dietary Supplements
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Sports Nutrition Drinks
Functional Food
The global tongkat ali extract market can be segmented on the basis of nature as:
Organic
Conventional
Essential Takeaways from the Market Report
Comparison of prominent players operating in the market.
Identification of Tongkat Ali Extract market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global Market
Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.
Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.
Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the market.
Evaluation of current Tongkat Ali Extract market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.
Global Tongkat Ali Extract Market Key Players
Some of the key market participants in the global tongkat ali extract market are:
LJack (M) Sdn Bhd
Nutragreenlife Biotechnology Co.,Ltd
Nutra Green Biotechnology Co.,Ltd.
FZBIOTECH
Beton Nutrition Corporation
Tianjin Liesi International Trading Co.,Ltd
RD Health Ingredients amongst others.
Other Prominent Players
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Tongkat Ali Extract market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.
The Tongkat Ali Extract market report will improve the revenue impact of businesses in various industries by:
Providing a framework tailored toward understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the Tongkat Ali Extract market
Guiding stakeholders to identify key problem areas pertaining to their consolidation strategies in the global Tongkat Ali Extract market and offers solutions
The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:
Tongkat Ali Extract Market Drivers, Segments and Restraints.
Tongkat Ali Extract Market Survey and Dynamics
Tongkat Ali Extract Market Size & Demand
Tongkat Ali Extract Key Trends/Issues/Challenges
Tongkat Ali Extract Sales, Competition & Companies involved
